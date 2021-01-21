Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/20/2021

The Masked Dancer‘s Group A performers took the stage for the first time since the premiere for January 20’s new episode. One of those Group A competitors was the Exotic Bird.

Episode 4 offered a new dance and clues to influence the panelists’ guesses about the Exotic Bird’s true celebrity identity. Read on for what we learned, and what we know so far.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

When the Exotic Bird strutted onto the stage for her big entrance during the series premiere, the panelists noted her tall height and said her legs looked athletic.

Some visual clues that stood out during the Exotic Bird’s first clue package were a race track, the number 17, a “bang” and glitter coming out of a gun, perfume, venus fly traps, “Best By 07” on a carton of eggs, and baking supplies.

Birdcages and fireworks were part of the Exotic Bird’s set design for her first performance.

The Exotic Bird said she is competitive, saying, “I started when I was a teenager.” Reflecting on some of her past struggles in life, she added, “I felt attacked a lot. For losing, for my relationships, even just for being a big bird.”

Her first “Word Up” clue was “scored,” which made the judges wonder if she might be a professional athlete. They acknowledged her natural ability as a dancer.

Before the Exotic Bird’s second performance of the season, a new clue package offered additional hints about her identity. The visual hints that stood out were a telephone, football trophy, stadium, flashing lights, DJ, apple pie, and confetti. The judges wondered if the stadium and football clues meant that the celebrity has performed at the Super Bowl.

At the start of her second clue package, the Exotic Bird said, “Every single day I’m on stage is a good day.” She said that while she feels confident dancing now, “that wasn’t always the case.”

Exotic Bird opened up about a hardship she faced in her career, revealing that “right before the biggest opportunity of my life, I got really sick… I could barely breathe.” She said her mom was the only one who could help her.

Teasing her Masked Dancer performance, she said the challenging routine “matches the roller coaster ride of my life,” adding that it “push[es] and pull[s] me in different directions.”

She also said “hips don’t lie” – could that be a reference to Shakira?

‘The Masked Dancer’ Exotic Bird Guesses

After the Exotic Bird danced to “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee ft. Katy Perry for her debut performance, the panelists guessed she might be Hope Solo, Marion Jones, Fergie, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, or Venus Williams.

Exotic Bird danced her second routine of the season to “Latch” by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith, and the panelists praised her confidence. Ken Jeong said, “I think she’s a performer, definitely.”

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

