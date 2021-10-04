Facebook & Instagram Down Memes: Users Flock to Twitter with GIFs, Jokes

While people across the world wait for Facebook and Instagram to recover from an outage that likely includes the services’ servers, users are flocking to Twitter while the other platforms are down. Here are some of the best memes and jokes being shared right now.

‘Squid Game’ Memes Are Popular

With “Squid Game” being a dominant show on Netflix right now, “Squid Game” themed memes about the downfall of Facebook and Instagram are especially popular.

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook are down I believe Twitter can save the world pic.twitter.com/t2Zc9l5JHg — Moyo Of Lagos (@moyomi_fe) October 4, 2021

The issues with all three platforms began just before 12 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 4. Everything was fine, and then all of Facebook’s services went down, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Even Facebook’s VR arm, Oculus, also went down. And since Facebook hosted its “status” page on its own server, that went down too.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook is down and as usual Twitter always there to save the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/0dH6qtBJXo — Akeem Morris (@akeem_morris10) October 4, 2021

People are using “Squid Game” memes to joke that Twitter is saving the day when the other social platforms crashed. Or they’re simply pointing out that Twitter is the last one standing.

I repeat WhatsApp, Instagram and facebook. Twitter do you copy pic.twitter.com/tBb1l5zTkr — Diggy (@clintonndamati) October 4, 2021

Here’s another version.

Everyone running to Twitter to see if Instagram , Facebook & WhatsApp are down: #instagramdown #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/X1vdl0tQAt — M. (@yungbluss) October 4, 2021

The Main Jokes Revolve Around People Flocking to Twitter, But One Sheriff’s Office Warned People Not to Call 911

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, meanwhile, is asking people to please not call 911 about the outage.

Yes, Instagram and Facebook are Down. No, this is not a good reason to call 9-1-1. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/OyhRrqmFue — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 4, 2021

People can’t stop talking about how Twitter is saving everyone right now and stepping in to hold up the world.

Humans : What happens when WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook is down

Jack : That is where Twitter comes in pic.twitter.com/GBZQpqny9c — Naija (@Naija_PR) October 4, 2021

Twitter also joined in by simply tweeting: “Hello literally everyone.”

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

A Battlestar Galactica GIF joined the rounds, with a call to “Long Live Twitter!”

WhatsApp Instagram and Facebook are all down. Long Live Twitter! pic.twitter.com/Lb43jbCNY1 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 4, 2021

Instagram’s website is also completely down, including its Help page. Instagram’s Help page simply reads “5xx Server Error.” Unfortunately, this error message can point to a pretty significant issue.

when whatsapp, instagram and facebook don't work: pic.twitter.com/BmuurrmXXc — faffa + jungkook (@blurryfacesXx) October 4, 2021

ATT explained that a 5xx code means the issue is with the server. The website noted: “These [5xx] errors are caused by the server being unable to fulfill an apparently valid request from a visitor. Often, you will need the help of a server administrator to investigate them. It is also important to consider that quite often, a chain of servers is handling an HTTP request, so that it may not be your server that is returning the error.”

.#serverdown

Me enjoying all the memes on twitter after instagram and Facebook is down#facebookdown #serverdown pic.twitter.com/2TsGDeZFYp — Venkatesh R Iyer (@Venkateshlyer) October 4, 2021

One person wrote, “Twitter is holding the world of social media with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook down.”

Twitter is holding the world of social media withWhatsapp , Instagram and Facebook down#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/GHlpzieImQ — henry (@henryyoung2000) October 4, 2021

Some people are also joking about Mark Zuckerberg and what he’s likely doing right now to try to fix the issue.

Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix WhatsApp,Instagram and Facebook pic.twitter.com/AFipf8WrHt — Rocky Dj🎧🇬🇭 (@Rocky_Ankomah7) October 4, 2021

This next photo gets in on the same theme of Zuckerberg personally fixing the issue.

Mark Zuckerberg fixing the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3yoVhyYdM7 — Kr$hna (@most__wanted___) October 4, 2021

Here’s another joke about Zuckerberg:

Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram and Facebook went down: #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ioGVZVqRIv — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, people arrived on Twitter en masse to see if that platform was working OK.

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook users coming to check if Twitter is also down 😂😂😂😂😅 pic.twitter.com/kUfFDYf8Tg — BOOYSEN (@TheReal_Booysen) October 4, 2021

One person guessed that people who never go to Twitter might be having some issues right now.

Instagram and Facebook users trying to navigate Twitter pic.twitter.com/AETk0xpGA4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2021

The affected platforms are having to post on Twitter about the issue.

Me running to Twitter to confirm that I am not the only one having issue with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook#facebookdown #whatsappdown #instagramdown #Tweet #serverdown pic.twitter.com/V2SBX82O45 — Rajat Butola (@RajatButola) October 4, 2021

Twitter is basically saving the day, some have said.

Twitter saving the world as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash pic.twitter.com/CBscH8AMr9 — victor🦅 (@vicktor50) October 4, 2021

Others are joking that the world would be so much nicer if the platforms just stayed down.

The world if Instagram and Facebook stayed down forever pic.twitter.com/z0zpL74mpf — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 4, 2021

Just before 12:30 p.m. Eastern, more than half an hour after the platform crashed, Instagram’s official Twitter account finally posted about the issue.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

The account wrote: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!”

Facebook also acknowledged the issue in a tweet.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Facebook tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

