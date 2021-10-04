Facebook & Instagram Down Memes: Users Flock to Twitter with GIFs, Jokes

While people across the world wait for Facebook and Instagram to recover from an outage that likely includes the services’ servers, users are flocking to Twitter while the other platforms are down. Here are some of the best memes and jokes being shared right now.
‘Squid Game’ Memes Are Popular
With “Squid Game” being a dominant show on Netflix right now, “Squid Game” themed memes about the downfall of Facebook and Instagram are especially popular.
The issues with all three platforms began just before 12 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 4. Everything was fine, and then all of Facebook’s services went down, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Even Facebook’s VR arm, Oculus, also went down. And since Facebook hosted its “status” page on its own server, that went down too.
People are using “Squid Game” memes to joke that Twitter is saving the day when the other social platforms crashed. Or they’re simply pointing out that Twitter is the last one standing.
Here’s another version.
The Main Jokes Revolve Around People Flocking to Twitter, But One Sheriff’s Office Warned People Not to Call 911
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, meanwhile, is asking people to please not call 911 about the outage.
People can’t stop talking about how Twitter is saving everyone right now and stepping in to hold up the world.
Twitter also joined in by simply tweeting: “Hello literally everyone.”
A Battlestar Galactica GIF joined the rounds, with a call to “Long Live Twitter!”
Instagram’s website is also completely down, including its Help page. Instagram’s Help page simply reads “5xx Server Error.” Unfortunately, this error message can point to a pretty significant issue.
ATT explained that a 5xx code means the issue is with the server. The website noted: “These [5xx] errors are caused by the server being unable to fulfill an apparently valid request from a visitor. Often, you will need the help of a server administrator to investigate them. It is also important to consider that quite often, a chain of servers is handling an HTTP request, so that it may not be your server that is returning the error.”
One person wrote, “Twitter is holding the world of social media with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook down.”
Some people are also joking about Mark Zuckerberg and what he’s likely doing right now to try to fix the issue.
This next photo gets in on the same theme of Zuckerberg personally fixing the issue.
Here’s another joke about Zuckerberg:
Meanwhile, people arrived on Twitter en masse to see if that platform was working OK.
One person guessed that people who never go to Twitter might be having some issues right now.
The affected platforms are having to post on Twitter about the issue.
Twitter is basically saving the day, some have said.
Others are joking that the world would be so much nicer if the platforms just stayed down.
Just before 12:30 p.m. Eastern, more than half an hour after the platform crashed, Instagram’s official Twitter account finally posted about the issue.
The account wrote: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!”
Facebook also acknowledged the issue in a tweet.
Facebook tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
