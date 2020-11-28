Vanderpump Rules Star Locks In New Reality TV Show

Congratulations are in order, because this Vanderpump Rules star is getting her own reality TV show!

On November 22, Page Six reported that former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers was pitching a new reality TV show to different producers. The new show would focus on a Black-owned business and would be similar to how Vanderpump Rules was shown on TV. “She wants to use the opportunity to create more black-themed entertainment and help black entrepreneurs — kinda like a Black Lisa Vanderpump,” an inside source told Page Six. “She’s been having meetings around town trying to make it happen.”

Now, it looks like Stowers’ dream is going to be a reality, as TV host Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro, have signed onto Stowers’ project. The two will serve as executive producers, along with Stowers, according to Page Six. It looks like Vanderpump Rules fans will soon have a new show to watch!

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Caused Controversy This Summer

Over this past summer, Stowers was at the center of a scandal that rocked the Vanderpump Rules cast. During an Instagram Live, Stowers revealed that her costars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, called the police on her for a crime that she didn’t commit in 2018, according to Page Six. During the Instagram Live, Stowers explained, “There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said, according to Page Six. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from, actually, Stassi during an interview.”

After this news surfaced, both Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules. Both have since apologized, but many Bravo fans were still upset by their actions. On June 7, Doute posted an apology to Stowers on her Instagram, writing, “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her. It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Stowers Said That Being the Only Black Cast Member on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Was ‘a Lot’

During the same Instagram Live where Stowers told the story about having the police called on her, she also shared more about her experience on Vanderpump Rules. “I did a show with an all-white cast,” Stowers said during the live, according to People. “I was the only black person on the show. It was a lot.”

Stowers also spoke about how she was treated by her fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members after she hooked up with star Jax Taylor. “I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him,” Stowers said. “They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”

