Top 10 Best Father’s Day Quotes for Notes to Dad 2021

The time has come to celebrate dads! What better way to show the dads in your life you care than with a heartfelt personal note? Whether it’s a physical card, an Ecard, or just a thoughtful text message, your kind words will make your dad’s day.

In case words are failing you, here are the top 10 quotes for your Father’s Day note to dad.

#10

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” – Justin Ricklefs

#9

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” – Dimitri the Stoneheart

#8

“Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children.” – Hillary Lytle

#7

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence Budington Kelland

#6

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” – Dan Pearce

#5

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” – Billy Graham

#4

“My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” – Liza Minnelli

#3

“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” – Unknown

#2

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” – Tim Russert

#1

“What we become depends on what our fathers teach us.” – Umberto Eco

Quotes About Fathers from Daughters

There’s something so special about a father-daughter relationship. Here are some quotes specific to this unique bond.

#5

“A girl’s first true love is her father.” – Marisol Santiago

#4

“Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” – Unknown

#3

“No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any man as much.” – Hedy Lamarr

#2

“To her, the name of father was another word for love.” – Fanny Fern

#1

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” – Harper Lee

Quotes About Fathers from Sons

For sons looking to tell their fathers just how much they appreciate them, here are some heartfelt quotes.

#5

“Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds.” – Terri Guillemets

#4

“An almost perfect relationship with his father was the earthly root of all his wisdom.” – C.S. Lewis

#3

“Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.” – Dan Zevin

#2

“Forget Batman: What I really thought about what I wanted to be when I grew up, I wanted to be my dad.” – Paul Asay

#1

“With sons and fathers, there’s an inexplicable connection and imprint that your father leaves on you.” – Brad Pitt

Father’s Day Quotes for Husbands

Father’s Day isn’t just about celebrating your own dad! It’s also a time to celebrate the person raising your children alongside you. Here are some quotes about fatherhood for husbands.

#5

“The greatest thing a father can do for his children is love their mother.” – Anajeth Garcia Untalan

#4

“The only thing better than having you for a husband is our children having you for a daddy.” – Unknown

#3

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” – Anne Geddes

#2

“Let’s be honest. We make really good-looking babies.” – Unknown

#1

“Nothing makes a woman love a man more than when she sees how much he loves her children.” – Unknown