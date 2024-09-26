Cause of Death for ‘Legendary’ Rapper, 56, Released After Stage Collapse: Report

The cause of death for rapper Fatman Scoop, who died after collapsing on stage, was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, died of natural causes with “no foul play” suspected, TMZ reported on September 25. He was 56 years old. In a statement, his booking agency called him a “beloved figure in the music world” with an “iconic voice,” according to People.

Fatman Scoop collapsed on August 30 during a concert at the Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut, a scene captured on widely circulated video, People reported. His family confirmed that he had died in a post on his Instagram page on August 31, writing, “It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop.”

Heavy has contacted the Office of the Connecticut Medical Examiner for more details.

A Defibrillator Was Used on Fatman Scoop When He Collapsed at the Concert

Video obtained by TMZ showed Fatman Scoop collapsing on stage. He was seen “walking around the stage without a shirt” before he collapsed, TMZ reported.

On September 1, the New Haven Register reported that the medical examiner said the cause of death needed further study at that time.

However, the cause of death was suspected from the start. The Hamden Fire Department told the newspaper that first responders were dispatched to the concert “for a report of an unresponsive person . . . in cardiac arrest.” A defibrillator was used on Scoop after he collapsed and people performed CPR on him before he was rushed to the hospital, the New Haven Register reported.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend,” the family’s statement reads.

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity,” the post continues.

Fatman Scoop Was Remembered as a ‘Beloved Figure’ Whose Work Was ‘Loved by Countless Fans’ in Tributes

Fatman Scoop’s tour manager Birch Michael also confirmed the rapper’s death in a Facebook post at the time. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” he wrote. “I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace.”

Scoop’s booking agency MN25 also confirmed his death to People Magazine at the time, saying the company was “heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client.”

“Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe,” the statement read, according to People. “His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music. Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us.”