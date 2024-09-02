Rapper Fatman Scoop’s Cause of Death ‘Requires Further Study’: Report

Rapper Fatman Scoop’s cause of death “still requires further study,” according to the New Haven Register, citing comments from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on September 1.

According to the New Haven Register, Fatman Scoop’s cause of death is still unknown. That’s despite the fact that the Hamden Fire Department told the newspaper that first responders were dispatched “for a report of an unresponsive person . . . in cardiac arrest.”

Scoop collapsed on stage at an August 30 Connecticut concert and later died, according to NBC Connecticut. He was 53 years old.

The New Haven Register reported that Scoop received CPR before being taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to the New Haven Register, “an automated external defibrillator, a portable device used to treat heart attacks with electrical shocks” was used during the CPR attempt.

According to TMZ, the concert occurred at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut.

“He looked out at me and said he was like ‘Bink. Keep the music on. Keep the music on.’ That’s how much he loved entertaining people,” DJ Bink-B, who was at the concert, told the NBC Connecticut television station. Scoop’s real name was Isaac Freeman III.

“He was having actually having a great show. I actually had to DJ his show for him while he was running around, jumping around on stage,” DJ Bink-B said to NBC Connecticut.

Fatman Scoop’s Family Confirmed His Death But Did Not Release a Cause of Death

His family confirmed Fatman Scoop’s death on his official Instagram page.

In a message posted on August 31, his family wrote, “It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop.”

Fatman Scoop’s tour manager, Birch Michael, also confirmed the rapper’s death in a post on Facebook. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” he wrote. “I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

The Hamden Mayor Wrote That Fatman Scoop Was a ‘Wonderful Performer’

Hamden, Connecticut, Mayor Lauren Garrett wrote a tribute to Fatman Scoop on Facebook.

“On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop. He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park,” she wrote.

“I am grateful to the audience members and to our paramedics who attempted to offer life-saving assistance. For anyone who is having difficulty processing and mourning Isaac’s loss, particularly after witnessing the tragedy unfold at Town Center Park, we will be hosting grief counseling with our social worker,” wrote Garrett.

Before his death was announced, Garrett wrote on her Facebook page, “Tonight, while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Isaac Freeman, aka Fatman Scoop, had a medical emergency on stage. He is being transported by ambulance to the hospital. We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”