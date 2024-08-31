Fans Shocked After Death of Rapper Fatman Scoop, 53, Following Stage Collapse

The rapper Fatman Scoop has died after he collapsed on stage on August 30, leaving fans shocked and in mourning, according to a family post and comments posted to his official Instagram page.

In a message posted on August 31 to Fatman Scoop’s official Instagram page, his family wrote, “It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop.”

Fatman Scoop’s tour manager Birch Michael also confirmed the rapper’s death at age 53 in a Facebook post. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” he wrote. “I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace.”

Fans expressed shock in the comment thread under that post. “Still lost for words,” wrote one. “This is such tragic news. He was a legend. Rest in power my friend 💔” wrote another fan. “Dang fam…I was trying to hold out…I really didn’t want to believe it. We literally had plans to chill next week in LA. This is crazy, 😔” wrote another man.

According to video obtained by TMZ, the rapper, whose real name was Isaac Freeman, passed out on stage at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. The cause of death was not released.

Sharron Elkabas, CEO of MN2S, his PR firm, told The Hollywood Reporter, “He had an energy drink before going on stage. He never drank energy drinks, but he did before this show.”

Fatman Scoop’s Family Says the World ‘Lost a Radiant Soul’

The family’s tribute says that FatMan scoop was a “beacon of light.”

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend,” the family’s statement reads.

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity,” the post continues.

“His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten. As we mourn the loss of Fatman Scoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness. It will reside in our hearts and memories forever,” the post says.

TMZ Published a Video Showing First Responders Doing CPR at the Concert

TMZ published a video showing first responders performing CPR on stage at a concert after “walking around the stage without a shirt on.”

According to TMZ, the rapper “passed out onstage and got CPR.” Be forewarned that the video is disturbing, although you can see the movements of the first responders, but not a clear view of Fatman Scoop. TMZ reported that, according to witnesses in the crowd, first responders were performing “chest compressions” on Fatman Scoop in the video.

According to TMZ, a witness who took the video said that Fatman Scoop fell on the stage and then was carried away in a stretcher. At first, the seriousness of Fatman Scoop’s condition was not clear, TMZ reported.