Rapper Fatman Scoop’s Final 9 Words to DJ Before Dying After Stage Collapse: Report

Rapper Fatman Scoop said nine final words to a DJ before he collapsed on stage at a Connecticut concert and later died, according to NBC Connecticut.

The DJ who was performing with Fatman Scoop at the final concert has shared the rapper’s final comments after he collapsed on the stage.

“He looked out at me and said he was like ‘Bink. Keep the music on. Keep the music on.’ That’s how much he loved entertaining people,” DJ Bink-B told the television station.

According to UK Mirror, a video shows that Fatman Scoop’s last words before he collapsed on stage and spoke to the DJ were: “I said Hamden make some noise!” He then added, “If you came to party, make some noise.”

The site reported that the rapper seemed to be slurring his words and was out of breath. He then “collapsed onto the stage and dropped his mic onto the ground,” the site reported.

Fatman Scoop Was ‘Having a Great Show’ Right Before He Collapsed, Reports Say

“He was having actually having a great show. I actually had to DJ his show for him while he was running around, jumping around on stage,” DJ Bink-B said to NBC Connecticut.

He added, “He was getting ready to tell me what the next song would be and then he just collapsed.”

“He was one of a kind. There’s nobody like him. Nobody does it like him,” DJ Bink-B, of New Haven, said to NBC Connecticut.

He added to the television station, “He passed away doing exactly what he loved to do. Entertaining the crowd. Being so dedicated to entertaining the crowd.”

Fatman Scoop’s last Instagram post was a music video. “LET IT GO OUT NOW LINK IN MY BIO ft,” he wrote.

Fatman Scoop’s Family Confirmed His Death, Calling Him ‘Legendary’

Fatman Scoop’s death was confirmed by his family on his official Instagram page.

In a message posted on August 31 to Fatman Scoop’s official Instagram page, his family wrote, “It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop.”

Fatman Scoop’s tour manager Birch Michael also confirmed the rapper’s death at age 53 in a Facebook post. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” he wrote. “I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace.”

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper, whose real name was Isaac Freeman, passed out on stage at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. The cause of death was not released.