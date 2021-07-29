‘FBOY Island’ Premiere Date, Schedule, & Where to Watch

Move over Bachelor Nation, there’s a new reality dating show in town and it’s called “FBOY Island.”

There’s been a deluge of dating shows in recent years, each with various gimmicks (“Too Hot to Handle” and “Love Is Blind” come to mind) but the premise of “FBOY Island” is genuinely original. Three gorgeous women will have twenty-four dreamy guys to choose from. Their chances of finding love sound pretty good, right?

Well, there’s a catch. Twelve of the guys are, by their own admission, “f***boys”. They’re on the show for one purpose only: to win the $100,000 prize. They’ll say and do anything to convince the girls their intentions are pure. The other twelve guys on the show are “nice guys” whose motive is to find a genuine romantic connection.

Will the girls be able to spot the red flags, dump the fboys, and find true love? We’ll see what this social experiment has in store.

Here’s where, when, and how to watch “FBOY Island.”

When Does ‘FBOY Island’ Premiere?

The first three episodes of “FBOY Island” are all available to stream on HBO Max as of July 29. Three new episodes will air every Thursday until August 12. That means three new episodes on July 29, August 5, and August 12. Episodes will become available at midnight.

Once known solely for highbrow dramas such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire”, HBO’s online streaming service has since expanded into sketch comedy and now, reality dating shows.

HBO Max is a bit pricier than some other streaming platforms with a cost of $14.99 a month for an ad-free experience. For $9.99 a month, you can watch with ads.

Meet the Women of ‘FBOY Island’

Three women will be looking for love this summer on “FBOY Island.” Who do you think stands the best chance of weeding out the rascals and finding Mr. Right? Let’s meet the ladies.

Sarah Emig is a 25-year-old social media manager from Chicago. According to the ‘FBOY Island’s” Instagram page, Sarah is “looking for a guy who has ambition, a sense of humor, and a passion for physical fitness.”

People Magazine reports that Sarah is also learning to DJ because of her love of music festivals. Her Instagram bio reads, “Sounds like a terrible idea, I’m in.”

CJ Franco is a content creator and model living in Los Angeles. According to an Instagram promo post, “she’s the life of the party & expects her man to be stylish, funny, & always up for a good time.”

According to People, CJ’s therapist actually encouraged her to do the show, as an exercise in resilience. This might be a joke though, seeing as her Instagram bio says “DM for comedy collabs only.”

And finally, there’s Nakia Renee, who is both a hair & makeup stylist and a singer-songwriter. According to the “FBOY Island” Instagram page, Nakia has dated f***boys in the past and knows how to sniff them out as a result. We’ll see if her f***boy spidey senses are as good as she says.

Nikki Glaser Hosts

To make the show even spicier, comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is the host. Time Magazine writes that Glaser serves as “an advisor to the women and a gentle antagonist to the FBoys” and “brings just the right level of self-aware humor.”

Binge the first three episodes of “FBOY Island”, now streaming on HBO Max.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Who Mackenzie Dipman Would Date on ‘Love Island’ Season 3