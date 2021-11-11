Do FedEx, Amazon & UPS Deliver on Veterans Day 2021?

Veterans Day falls on November 11 every year to commemorate the end of World War I on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918, History.com explained. The federal holiday, formerly known as Armistice Day, honors “ALL those who served honorably in the military – wartime or peacetime,” according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Many businesses and financial institutions observe the holiday, closing their stores and halting their services to give employees a chance to appropriately commemorate and celebrate. Among them is the United States Postal Service.

The United States Postal Service’s website lists Veterans Day as one of its 10 observed holidays, meaning all offices will be closed. Other observed holidays are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day (Indigenous People’s Day is often observed in its place), Thanksgiving and Christmas.

So, how does Veterans Day affect the delivery services of FedEx, UPS and Amazon? Will the United States Postal Services’ closure impact their delivery? Here’s what you need to know:

UPS Is Delivering Mail on Veterans Day

UPS is picking up and delivering this Veterans Day, according to their website. They are warning customers to expect delays of one business day in UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations given the postal service’s observance of the holiday.

According to the 2021 U.S. UPS Holiday Operations Schedule, the following services are open or available:

UPS Domestic Ground, Air & International

The UPS Store Locations

UPS Freight (LTL/FTL)

UPS Forwarding (Air & Ocean)

UPS Express Critical

Per their website, UPS is only closed for four holidays: New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you have any questions, reach out to your local UPS location. You can find it here.

FedEx Is Delivering Mail on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, FedEx services will still be running, according to their website. Similar to UPS, they did warn of delays for FedEx SmartPost given the postal service’s observance of the holiday.

The following services are open:

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

FedEx Home Delivery

FedEx Freight

FedEx Office

FedEx Custom Critical

FedEx Trade Networks

However, FedEx closes most of its services on Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you have any questions, reach out to your local FedEx location. You can find it here.

Amazon Is Delivering Mail on Veterans Day

Amazon will be open on Veterans Day and delivering packages that are not reliant on the United States Postal Service. According to the employee benefits page on their website, the only holidays Amazon recognizes are New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. They note that employees receive “time-and-a-half” when they work on these days.

The holiday does not affect Amazon’s e-commerce services. The online shopping site is even promoting Veterans Day savings as well as early Black Friday deals. If you are curious about the status of an outstanding Amazon package, you can track it here.

