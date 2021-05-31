Does Fedex Delivery Run on Memorial Day 2021?

Happy Memorial Day! If you’re waiting on a package, you might be wondering whether FedEx delivers on Memorial Day 2021, or Monday, May 31. Depending on how you placed your order, you may have to wait until the next business day.

Most FedEx services are closed on Memorial Day, according to the FedEx website. The website says FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Freight and FedEx Trade Networks are all closed. FedEx Office is operating under modified hours, and FedEx Custom Critical will be open, the website said.

Here’s what you need to know:

FedEx Offers Custom Critical Services Which Offer Delivery With Special Customization Options

FedEx Custom Critical remains open on Memorial Day 2021, the FedEx website said. Custom critical services include additional services for items “requiring special care, temperature control or enhanced security, the website said. It also includes expedited service delivery, the website continued.

“Access ground expedited freight shipping solutions, including urgent delivery and exclusive-use vehicles,” the website said.

The services also include expedited air delivery and services for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals and other critical needs.

“Securely transport your temperature-sensitive healthcare, pharmaceutical and diagnostic products to wholesalers, hospitals and clinics within the U.S.,” the website said.

In addition, they also offer transportation management and truckload brokerage, the website said.

“Keep your supply chain running smoothly and efficiently. Outsource your entire transportation management system or just a single truckload,” the website said.

You can learn more about FedEx Custom Critical Services here.

“The Custom Critical team delivers in more ways than one. Learn more about how we customized a solution for a global medical device company. As a specialty carrier in the healthcare industry, Custom Critical provides tailored solutions based on customers’ specific needs,” the website said.

Shipping Delays Among All Delivery Services Are Expected to Continue Throughout 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread shipping delays since early 2020, which starts with supply, according to Bloomberg. The problem is experienced across the board, not specific to any company, and is impacting companies across the globe, the news outlet said. The supply chain problem and increased demand for shipping services due to COVID-19 is resulting in delays, and unfortunately they may continue throughout 2021, Bloomberg reported.

“The world’s supply chains are a mess,” Bloomberg reported. “There are shortages in a bunch of different goods and components, which are getting further compounded by massive delays and gridlock in shipping and other forms of transport.”

FedEx is addressing those delays directly, and informing customers about shipping delays on their website.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created record-breaking shipment volumes,” the website said. “As more people shop online to avoid crowds in stores, those numbers have grown even more. This has created shipping volumes that are taxing logistics networks nationwide, which may cause delays.”

FedEx also has a money-back guarantee for its FedEx Express services, the website says. It was reinstated April 6, 2021.

“Effective April 6, 2021, money-back guarantee will be reinstated for select FedEx Express services for U.S. domestic and U.S. import/export shipments,” the website says.

