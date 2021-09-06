Is Fedex Delivery Open on Labor Day 2021? Are Services Running?

Happy Labor Day! Today is a day to celebrate America’s workers by thanking them with a day off. If you’re waiting on a package to be delivered by FedEx, you may have to wait an extra day to receive it.

The FedEx holiday calendar details the delivery service schedule for holidays, and shows that regular services will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021.

A family is mourning after the death of a FedEx delivery driver, according to WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi. The family of the driver who was killed is seeking the public’s help in solving the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

FedEx Offers Custom Critical Services Which Offer Delivery on Major Holidays

FedEx Custom Critical remains open on Labor Day 2021, the FedEx website said. Custom critical services include additional services for items “requiring special care, temperature control or enhanced security,” the website said. It also includes expedited service delivery, the website continued.

“Access ground expedited freight shipping solutions, including urgent delivery and exclusive-use vehicles,” the website said.

The services also include expedited air delivery and services for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals and other critical needs.

“Securely transport your temperature-sensitive healthcare, pharmaceutical and diagnostic products to wholesalers, hospitals and clinics within the U.S.,” the website said.

In addition, FedEx also offers transportation management and truckload brokerage, the website said.

“Keep your supply chain running smoothly and efficiently. Outsource your entire transportation management system or just a single truckload,” the website said.

You can learn more about FedEx Custom Critical Services here.

“The Custom Critical team delivers in more ways than one. Learn more about how we customized a solution for a global medical device company. As a specialty carrier in the healthcare industry, Custom Critical provides tailored solutions based on customers’ specific needs,” the website said.

A FedEx Driver in Jackson, Mississippi Was Killed & His Family Is Offering a $20,000 Award for Information

The GoFundMe for beloved FedEx driver Robert Williams says he leaves behind a wife and 9 children.https://t.co/OZM4AJI9Pl — Valley News Live (@ValleyNewsLive) August 14, 2021

FedEx driver Robert Williams was shot and killed in his delivery truck in Jackson, Mississippi in August, where he was waiting outside a friend’s house, according to WLBT. He was a 39-year-old father of nine, WLBT reported. His wife, Tierra Williams, told the news outlet she is fearful for her life and the lives of her children because the killer remains on the loose.

“I’m having to pick up, move, relocate my children and just find us somewhere safer to live,” she told WLBT.

She said the death came as a shock. Her husband had just finished mowing the lawn and told her he would be back shortly. Instead, she said, a neighbor appeared at the door and told her about the shooting, she told the news outlet.

Williams said her husband had no enemies and she could not imagine why anyone would want to kill him, according to WLBT.

“My husband had no enemies. He had a big heart,” she said, according to the news outlet. “Everyone loved him. So I don’t understand what would make a person want to murder somebody. They didn’t even know him.”

