Flipstik on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Akeem Shannon took his company, Flipstik, to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get one of the investors to invest in the product.

Shannon pitched his product to sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary.

According to the episode synopsis, Shannon, “hopes his rap pitch sticks as he shares a product designed to attach your phone to almost any surface.”

Here’s what you should know about Flipstik:

1. Shannon Began the Company After Losing a Scholarship

According to the company website, Shannon began his company after he lost a scholarship to go to university.

“After losing his full scholarship to Howard University to study chemical engineering Akeem Shannon was determined to out-earn his friends who would graduate university in less than three years,” the website reads.

He then worked as a salesperson for a few years before moving on to create his product.

2. The Creator Used NASA Technology to Create the Flipstik

The Flipstik website details how Shannon came up with the idea for the technology.

“In the fall of 2017 while on a late-night call with his uncle, a NASA engineer, he learned of a reusable adhesive NASA had researched in the 70s,” the website reads. “Within a few short months, he created the Flipstik, taught himself to write a patent and trademarks and launched his business on Kickstarter in 2018.”

That means the Flipstik has been around for less than three years and is already successful enough to take Shannon to the Shark Tank.

3. Flipstik Allows Users to Stick Their Phone to Any Surface

Flipstik is a device that users attach to their phones in order to then be able to stick it to any flat surface, according to the website.

“Its customizable cover functions as a kickstand and their trademarked ‘Synthetic Setae’ adhesive allows you to stick your phone to nearly any flat surface for hands-free use,” the website reads. “Plus it’s reusable and washable 1000s of times!”

The website also says that the product allows for hands-free selfies, zoom conferences, or video viewing.

4. The Product is Available in a Number of Designs

At the time of writing, the Flipstik is available in nearly any color or design that a person may want. They are currently selling for $15.00 apiece on the Flipstik website.

The actual product is a kickstand that attaches directly to a cell phone cover, and it can be used to stand the phone up or even attach it to surfaces.

“Flipstik is the phone accessory that lets you defy gravity,” the website reads. “Now you can take amazing selfies and watch videos hands-free!”

5. The Flipstik Can Be Attached to Many Surfaces

The website outlines which surfaces the Flipstik may attach to, and it includes most surfaces that people may want to place their phones on.

“Flipstik will stick to your mirror, glass, metal, car dash, wood, concrete, brick, leather and more,” the website reads. “Flipstik will not stick to wet, curved fabric or rubber surfaces.”

According to the website, the Flipstik stays sticky for thousands of sticks as long as it is cleaned with soap and water or alcohol wipes when it begins to get dirty. The site claims that means Flipstik will last for a year or longer for the average user.

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

