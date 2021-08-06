Florida Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend continues this weekend. The event began on July 31 and goes through Monday, August 9, 2021. This year’s event is longer than last year, concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. This means the tax-free event is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what does not.
The Following Items Are Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday
The following items are tax-free this weekend. Learn more on Florida’s website here.
- Most school supplies that are $15 or less per item
- Clothing, shoes, and accessories that are $60 or less per item
- The first $1,000 of the price of computers or accessories (only if used for noncommercial, personal use)
Here are examples of exempt (tax-free) clothing or accessories. You can see the full list on Florida’s website here.
- Accessories (barrettes and bobby pins, belt buckles, bow tie, hairnets, bows, clips, and hairbands, handbags, neckwear, ponytail holders, scarves, ties, wallets)
- Regular clothing items, like blouses, coats, dresses, jackets, jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and vest
- Aerobic and fitness clothing
- Aprons and clothing shields
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes
- Backpacks and book bags
- Bandanas
- Baseball cleats
- Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups
- Belts
- Bibs
- Youth bicycle helmets
- Boots (except ski or fishing boots)
- Bowling shoes (purchased)
- Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury
- Bras
- Choir and altar clothing
- Cleated and spiked shoes
- Clerical vestments
- Coin purses
- Costumes
- Coveralls
- Diaper bags, diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)
- Fanny packs
- Fishing vests (non-flotation)
- Formal clothing (purchased not rented)
- Gloves (dress, garden, work, leather)
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery
- Hunting vests
- Lab coats
- Leggings, tights, and leg warmers, leotards
- Lingerie
- Martial arts attire
- Overshoes and rubber shoes
- Purses
- Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
- Receiving blankets
- Religious clothing
- Robes
- Safety clothing and safety shoes
- Scout uniforms
- Shawls and wraps
- Shoe inserts and insoles
- Shoes (including athletic)
- Shoulder pads (e.g., dresses or jackets)
- Ski suits (snow)
- Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)
- Slippers
- Slips
- Socks
- Suits and jackets
- Suspenders
- Sweatbands
- Swimsuits and trunks
- Ties (neckties and bow ties)
- Tuxedos (purchased, not rented)
- Underclothes
- Uniforms (work, school, and athletic – excluding pads)
Tax-free school supplies cost $15 or less per item and examples include:
- Binders
- Calculators, compasses, protractors, rulers
- CDs (blank only)
- Composition books, legal pads, notebooks
- Crayons, markers
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue (stick and liquid), paste
- Legal pads
- Lunchboxes
- Markers
- Paper such as construction paper, notebook filler paper
- Pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils & refills
- Pens (felt, ballpoint, fountain), highlighters, refills
- Posterboard & poster paper
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers and staples
The Following Items Are Not Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday
- Any item of clothing that costs more than $60
- Any school supply that costs more than $15
- Any rentals or leases, even if the items are eligible if purchased
Note: Tax-free exemptions are based on the price per item. There’s no limit on how many of a particular exempt item you can buy. But if a clothing item costs more than the $60 allowed, for example, you’ll be paying tax on the entire cost of the item, not just $60 on up.
Some examples of clothing items that can be taxed include:
- Accessories like handkerchiefs, jewlery, watches and watchbands
- Athletic gloves and pads
- Checkbook covers
- Yarn and fabrics or repair items for clothing
- Corsages and boutonnieres
- Cosmetic bags, duffel bags, luggage, makeup bags, suitcases
- Gloves specifically for sports.
- Fishing boots (waders)
- Fins
- Hard hats
- Ice skates, in-line skates, roller blades, roller skates
- Pads for sports
- Paint or dust masks
- Life jackets and life vests
- Rented clothing or shoes
- Ski boots and ski vests
- Skin diving suits
- Sunglasses unless prescription
- Umbrellas
- Wigs
Some examples of school supplies that can be taxed include:
- Computer paper
- Correction tape, fluid, or pens
- Printer paper
- Masking tape
See a ful list here.
