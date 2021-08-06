Florida Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Florida Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
tax-free weekend

Getty

Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend continues this weekend. The event began on July 31 and goes through Monday, August 9, 2021. This year’s event is longer than last year, concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. This means the tax-free event is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what does not.

The Following Items Are Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

The following items are tax-free this weekend. Learn more on Florida’s website here.

  • Most school supplies that are $15 or less per item
  • Clothing, shoes, and accessories that are $60 or less per item
  • The first $1,000 of the price of computers or accessories (only if used for noncommercial, personal use)

Here are examples of exempt (tax-free) clothing or accessories. You can see the full list on Florida’s website here.

  • Accessories (barrettes and bobby pins, belt buckles, bow tie, hairnets, bows, clips, and hairbands, handbags, neckwear, ponytail holders, scarves, ties, wallets)
  • Regular clothing items, like blouses, coats, dresses, jackets, jeans, pants, shirts,  shorts, skirts, sweaters, and vest
  • Aerobic and fitness clothing
  • Aprons and clothing shields
  • Athletic supporters
  • Baby clothes
  • Backpacks and book bags
  • Bandanas
  • Baseball cleats
  • Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups
  • Belts
  • Bibs
  • Youth bicycle helmets
  • Boots (except ski or fishing boots)
  • Bowling shoes (purchased)
  • Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury
  • Bras
  • Choir and altar clothing
  • Cleated and spiked shoes
  • Clerical vestments
  • Coin purses
  • Costumes
  • Coveralls
  • Diaper bags, diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)
  • Fanny packs
  • Fishing vests (non-flotation)
  • Formal clothing (purchased not rented)
  • Gloves (dress, garden, work, leather)
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Gym suits and uniforms
  • Hats and caps
  • Hosiery
  • Hunting vests
  • Lab coats
  • Leggings, tights, and leg warmers, leotards
  • Lingerie
  • Martial arts attire
  • Overshoes and rubber shoes
  • Purses
  • Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
  • Receiving blankets
  • Religious clothing
  • Robes
  • Safety clothing and safety shoes
  • Scout uniforms
  • Shawls and wraps
  • Shoe inserts and insoles
  • Shoes (including athletic)
  • Shoulder pads (e.g., dresses or jackets)
  • Ski suits (snow)
  • Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)
  • Slippers
  • Slips
  • Socks
  • Suits and jackets
  • Suspenders
  • Sweatbands
  • Swimsuits and trunks
  • Ties (neckties and bow ties)
  • Tuxedos (purchased, not rented)
  • Underclothes
  • Uniforms (work, school, and athletic – excluding pads)

Tax-free school supplies cost $15 or less per item and examples include:

  • Binders
  • Calculators, compasses, protractors, rulers
  • CDs (blank only)
  • Composition books, legal pads, notebooks
  • Crayons, markers
  • Erasers
  • Folders
  • Glue (stick and liquid), paste
  • Legal pads
  • Lunchboxes
  • Markers
  • Paper such as construction paper, notebook filler paper
  • Pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils & refills
  • Pens (felt, ballpoint, fountain), highlighters, refills
  • Posterboard & poster paper
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Staplers and staples

The Following Items Are Not Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

  • Any item of clothing that costs more than $60
  • Any school supply that costs more than $15
  • Any rentals or leases, even if the items are eligible if purchased

Note: Tax-free exemptions are based on the price per item. There’s no limit on how many of a particular exempt item you can buy. But if a clothing item costs more than the $60 allowed, for example, you’ll be paying tax on the entire cost of the item, not just $60 on up.

Some examples of clothing items that can be taxed include:

  • Accessories like handkerchiefs, jewlery, watches and watchbands
  • Athletic gloves and pads
  • Checkbook covers
  • Yarn and fabrics or repair items for clothing
  • Corsages and boutonnieres
  • Cosmetic bags, duffel bags, luggage, makeup bags, suitcases
  • Gloves specifically for sports.
  • Fishing boots (waders)
  • Fins
  • Hard hats
  • Ice skates, in-line skates, roller blades, roller skates
  • Pads for sports
  • Paint or dust masks
  • Life jackets and life vests
  • Rented clothing or shoes
  • Ski boots and ski vests
  • Skin diving suits
  • Sunglasses unless prescription
  • Umbrellas
  • Wigs

Some examples of school supplies that can be taxed include:

  • Computer paper
  • Correction tape, fluid, or pens
  • Printer paper
  • Masking tape

See a ful list here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates

Read More
,