Florida Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend continues this weekend. The event began on July 31 and goes through Monday, August 9, 2021. This year’s event is longer than last year, concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. This means the tax-free event is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what does not.

The Following Items Are Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

The following items are tax-free this weekend. Learn more on Florida’s website here.

Most school supplies that are $15 or less per item

Clothing, shoes, and accessories that are $60 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the price of computers or accessories (only if used for noncommercial, personal use)

Here are examples of exempt (tax-free) clothing or accessories. You can see the full list on Florida’s website here.

Accessories (barrettes and bobby pins, belt buckles, bow tie, hairnets, bows, clips, and hairbands, handbags, neckwear, ponytail holders, scarves, ties, wallets)

Regular clothing items, like blouses, coats, dresses, jackets, jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and vest

Aerobic and fitness clothing

Aprons and clothing shields

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes

Backpacks and book bags

Bandanas

Baseball cleats

Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups

Belts

Bibs

Youth bicycle helmets

Boots (except ski or fishing boots)

Bowling shoes (purchased)

Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury

Bras

Choir and altar clothing

Cleated and spiked shoes

Clerical vestments

Coin purses

Costumes

Coveralls

Diaper bags, diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)

Fanny packs

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Formal clothing (purchased not rented)

Gloves (dress, garden, work, leather)

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Hunting vests

Lab coats

Leggings, tights, and leg warmers, leotards

Lingerie

Martial arts attire

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Purses

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Receiving blankets

Religious clothing

Robes

Safety clothing and safety shoes

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shoe inserts and insoles

Shoes (including athletic)

Shoulder pads (e.g., dresses or jackets)

Ski suits (snow)

Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)

Slippers

Slips

Socks

Suits and jackets

Suspenders

Sweatbands

Swimsuits and trunks

Ties (neckties and bow ties)

Tuxedos (purchased, not rented)

Underclothes

Uniforms (work, school, and athletic – excluding pads)

Tax-free school supplies cost $15 or less per item and examples include:

Binders

Calculators, compasses, protractors, rulers

CDs (blank only)

Composition books, legal pads, notebooks

Crayons, markers

Erasers

Folders

Glue (stick and liquid), paste

Legal pads

Lunchboxes

Markers

Paper such as construction paper, notebook filler paper

Pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils & refills

Pens (felt, ballpoint, fountain), highlighters, refills

Posterboard & poster paper

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples

The Following Items Are Not Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

Any item of clothing that costs more than $60

Any school supply that costs more than $15

Any rentals or leases, even if the items are eligible if purchased

Note: Tax-free exemptions are based on the price per item. There’s no limit on how many of a particular exempt item you can buy. But if a clothing item costs more than the $60 allowed, for example, you’ll be paying tax on the entire cost of the item, not just $60 on up.

Some examples of clothing items that can be taxed include:

Accessories like handkerchiefs, jewlery, watches and watchbands

Athletic gloves and pads

Checkbook covers

Yarn and fabrics or repair items for clothing

Corsages and boutonnieres

Cosmetic bags, duffel bags, luggage, makeup bags, suitcases

Gloves specifically for sports.

Fishing boots (waders)

Fins

Hard hats

Ice skates, in-line skates, roller blades, roller skates

Pads for sports

Paint or dust masks

Life jackets and life vests

Rented clothing or shoes

Ski boots and ski vests

Skin diving suits

Sunglasses unless prescription

Umbrellas

Wigs

Some examples of school supplies that can be taxed include:

Computer paper

Correction tape, fluid, or pens

Printer paper

Masking tape

See a ful list here.

