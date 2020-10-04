‘Follow Your Heart’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie on Sunday, October 4, 2020, called Follow Your Heart. The movie stars Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy, and Jonathan Patrick Moore. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed, including a beautiful farmhouse where you can stay if you want to visit the beautiful scenery yourself. This article may have very minor spoilers in terms of photos and behind-the-scenes pictures.

If you’d like to discuss this movie after you see it or stay updated on Hallmark news, join us in the Hallmark Movies Facebook group.

Follow Your Heart first premieres on October 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on in your region.

After tonight, the movie will air again on October 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern and October 22 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle.”

‘Follow Your Heart’ Was Filmed in Arkansas

Follow Your Heart was filmed in the Mountain View and Stone County region of Arkansas around this time last year, White River Now reported. It was originally called From Your Heart and it was produced by American Cinema Inspires. Some scenes were filmed at Johnson Creek Farmhouse in Arkansas — and you can vacation there in real life if you want, as described later in this section.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video.

The movie was filmed last summer.

Here’s a photo from the set in Mountain View, Arkansas. Stineman wrote about the experience: “About to head back to La La Land and just playing back the past few weeks in my mind. This one just stands out for me and always will. I met some of the most amazing people to date. Got directed by this fantastic woman. I explored a beautiful part of the country I’d never seen. And I got to help tell a story I loved telling. Can’t wait to share it with you.”

Filming ended on July 3.

It looks like they had a lot of fun.

This photo was taken during filming at Anglers White River Resort.

Here’s another great behind-the-scenes look.

Stineman said the morning commute was great.

Some scenes were filmed at the Johnson Creek Farmhouse. It’s a vacation rental and hunting lodge near Mountain View. The family home sleeps up to 12, it features an antique claw-foot tub, a large wraparound porch, a rope swing, and many wonderful comforts. If you decide to visit yourself, you’ll have access to 150 acres of private land, woods, and creeks, plus deer, turkeys, cattle, a cattle pond, and more. Pets are welcome!

Here’s Joy saying goodbye to his Amish beard after the filming ended.

Emma Pek wrote: “That’s a wrap on #fromtheheartmovie ! Mountain View, your beautiful landscape made me chose the hot humid porch with gazillions flies as my corner. Now my phone is filled only with pictures of the mountains and flies/bugs. That was great y’all! Thanks to everyone that made this special. :)”

The Lead Actors in the Movie Are Married in Real Life

Galadriel Stineman stars as Kathy Yoder. Her many credits include This Is Us, Blowing Up Right Now, The Kids Are Alright, 911, The Middle (Cassidy/Lucy), Runaway Romance, Law & Order True Crime (Annie), NCIS Los Angeles, A Moving Romance, Rizolli & Isles, Major Crimes, The Party Is Over, TMI Hollywood, Glee, Community, True Blood, and more.

VideoVideo related to ‘follow your heart’: see where it’s filmed & meet the cast 2020-10-04T19:19:13-04:00

In real life, Stineman is married to the lead actor, Kevin Joy, she shared with House of Hallmark in the video above.

They told After Buzz TV that they’ve been married for 10 years. They had planned to spend their anniversary in Europe, but because of the pandemic they chose to just have Starbucks and browse the local nursery.

They have two kids.

Kevin Joy stars as Issac Mast. His credits include Oishi: Demon Hunter (Tall Order), The Ex Next Door, Sunset Glory: Dolittle’s Heroes, Grimm, Castle, The Middle (Ted/Steve), NCIS, Oishi High School Battle, Red Scare (Johnny Clemens), Anger Management, and more.

Meet the Rest of the Cast for ‘Follow Your Heart’

Jonathan Patrick Moore stars as Jack. His other credits include Blindspot (Oliver Kind), New Life, Grimm, The Right Girl, A Kind of Magic, Christian Mingle, The LA Complex (Connor Lake), The Mistle-Tones, NCIS, Royal Pains, William & Kate, All Saints (Elliott Parker), Neighbours (Angus), and more.

Remi Hilson is Sarah. She’s also starred in Chocolate Covered Christmas as Francie and in Collateral Beauty.

Madison Lawlor is Miriam Yoder. Her credits include The Kids Are Alright, PBS Math Club (Madison), Killer Under the Bed, Daddy Issues, Dear White People, Holiday, The Social Experiment (Jenna), Saturated, BlackBoxTV, and more.

Karla Mosley is Evelyn. Her credits include The Bold and the Beautiful (Maya), Mommies, Covered, Angel from Hell, Hart of Dixie (Elodie Baxter), Guiding Light (Christina Moore), Hi-5 (Karla/Chatterbox), and more.

Here are more photos from the movie:

Want to stay updated on the latest Hallmark news shared by this author? Sign up for email updates here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule