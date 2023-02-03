Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead’s App Would Offer ‘Bachelor Dating Experience’

A former “Bachelor” lead is developing a new dating app with his wife.

According to US Magazine, Arie Luyendyk and his wife, Lauren, will be launching a new app they are calling “Duo.”

Lauren, then Lauren Burnham, met Luyendyk when she was initially the runner-up on his season of “The Bachelor” before he had second thoughts and decided Lauren was the one after all. Today, they have three children together and are married.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie Luyendyk Says the New App Would Include a Date Planner Who Curates an Experience for Users

Arie Luyendyk explained how the app will work on his podcast for US Weekly.

“It is an app for couples for date inspiration and planning,” he said in the podcast.

“What’s really cool is it kind of gives that Bachelor experience for everyday couples because once you sign up on the app, a date planner plans a surprise date for you,” he said.

“Your partner wants to go on a date on Saturday, you submit it to the app, you fill out a questionnaire and then basically one of our date planners — who actually is a date planner for the Bachelor — curates a date for you set at your budget.”

US Magazine reported that former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and his fiancee Lauren Zima are going to be trying out the app, according to Arie Luyendyk. Luyendyk revealed in the podcast, “For two people to walk up and not know what they’re doing and then be thrown into an activity, I think is what creates that romantic moment.”

Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Recently Celebrated an Anniversary

In mid-January 2023, Arie Luyendyk posted a picture on Instagram of the couple, wishing his wife Lauren a happy milestone of four years together.

He wrote: “Such an amazing time unwinding the last few days w/ my best friend. happy 4 years together & to an eternity more🥂love you!!” Lauren shared the same photo on her Instagram page.

A woman wrote on Lauren’s comment thread,

You both are my most favorite love story from the Bachelor franchise. Arie you made the best choice to realize you let the love of your life go, you went after her and her love for you was still strong enough to say yes and go for it. Look at where y’all are now.❤️❤️❤️

Another fan wrote, “Happy Anniversary!! Such a classy couple and wonderful parents. May God bless you always ❤️”

In early January 2023, Arie Luyendyk wrote, “Most incredible week with the babies. In such a good place as a family and making the best memories together!🏝️🏄‍♂️🥑🧔🏼‍♂️👩🏼👧🏼👶🏼👶🏼.”

The couple married in Hawaii in 2019, according to US Magazine.

According to US, Harrison said shortly after the wedding, “The same thing is said over and over, and that is they’re perfect together, they fit together, they complement each other. Pretty much everybody [is] saying the same thing in a different way.”

