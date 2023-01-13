Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hints That She’s Dating Someone New

A former “Bachelorette” is hinting that she’s got a new boyfriend in a TikTok video that has fans talking.

Tayshia Adams, the season 16 Bachelorette in 2020, posted the TikTok video on January 10, 2023. The video is captioned “Anyway so …”

The text on the video reads, “when the new guy I’m seeing asks about my dating history.” You can watch the video below.

She then lip synced a conversation as she typed on a laptop at a desk. “Are you going to tell me what’s going on?”

“I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Fan Urged Adams to ‘Spill the Tea’

Fans weighed in on Adams’ comment thread on TikTok, with some praising the color shirt she was wearing (red) and another writing, “Look if they don’t put you back on tv I’m gonna riot! Hilarious 😂”

The video had more than 80,000 plays in three days. “Rooting for you 😌 Cannot wait for the bf launch,” wrote another fan on Adams’ TikTok comment thread.

“OMG does this mean you have a new man?! we see you Tayshia 😍 spill the tea,” wrote another. “We love to see you happy 🥰💕” a fan wrote.

“So dramatic it could be a reality show,” another fan commented. “Trying to explain the dating scene in Chicago 💀” wrote another.

Adams Was Engaged to Zac Clark But Is Now Single

According to Bachelor Nation, Tayshia Adams became engaged to Zac Clark and fell “in love” on her season as the Bachelorette.

However, a year later, Adams confirmed that she and Clark had broken up, Bachelor Nation reported, adding, “Tayshia has been living the single life in New York City ever since.”

In December 2022, Adams spoke with US Magazine about her time as the Bachelorette.

“My biggest lesson [was] just to remain true to me and I feel like I did that,” she told US.

“I’m really proud of that and I feel like some people get caught up in the mix of everything and I think the best way — the best practice — is just to be you. And I think with that, all of these things have come and it just kind of finds you when you’re true to yourself. So I think that’s my biggest lesson is just to continue to remain grounded and be very thankful for everything.”

Adams told US Magazine that she was going to stay silent on why she and Clark broke up.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” she told the magazine. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

She told US Magazine she was single at that time, saying, “People really want me to be in a couple relationships. … My biggest priority, truthfully, I’ve said it before, I know people don’t believe me, but it was really just working on me.”

