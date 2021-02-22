Music Legend Was Mia Farrow’s First Husband

Mia Farrow may be best known for her long relationship with Woody Allen, but she also had two high-profile marriages with other powerful men in the entertainment industry.

When she was just 21 years old, Farrow was married to one of the biggest names in showbusiness: Frank Sinatra.

Mia Farrow Wed Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas in 1966 & Was Married to Him For 2 Years

Farrow was just 19 and a star of the soap opera Peyton Place when she met Sinatra, then 48, in 1964. In the book Frank Sinatra: Behind the Legend, author J. Randy Taraborrelli’s revealed that Sinatra was instantly smitten with the young actress.

“I was hers, instantly,” Sinatra said, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “I loved that hair, man. I think the hair’s what got me.”

Farrow was quoted as saying in the nook that her “heart stopped” when her eyes met Sinatra’s.

While their age difference raised eyebrows, the two began dating and wed two years later, on July 19, 1966, in a quick ceremony at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, according to Martha Stewart.com.

But just two years later, Sinatra served Farrow divorce papers while she was on the set of the movie Rosemary’s Baby.

Farrow told Vanity Fair in 2013 that if it had been up to Sinatra, she wouldn’t have worked during their marriage.

“In terms of what Frank would say, I shouldn’t have done any movies,” Farrow revealed. ‘He’s on the record saying, ‘I’m a pretty good provider. I can’t see why a woman would want to do anything else.’”

She also admitted that if she had put her career on hold, the marriage probably would have lasted.

Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy, who was four years older than her new stepmom, had some inside information. In an interview with CBS This Morning, she said her dad knew the relationship with Farrow probably wouldn’t last.

“Daddy said, ‘I’m not sure it’s gonna last very long,” Nancy Jr. said, per E! News. “A couple of years, maybe,’ he said. ‘But I feel like I have to do this.’ We said, ‘Great. She’s a great girl.’ And I think, the truth be told, I think he didn’t want her to be suffering because of him and she was being, her name was being bandied about in the press and there were paparazzi everywhere.”

Mia Farrow Has Described Frank Sinatra as the Love of Her Life

Sinatra went on to marry Barbara Marx following their split. Farrow wed composer Andre Previn and had a total of six biological and adopted children with him, per People.

But Farrow and Sinatra remained close up until the “New York, New York” singer’s death in 1998. Farrow told Vanity Fair that Sinatra kept coming back to her and that they “never really split up.” She also hinted that the singer could have “possibly” fathered her son Ronan Farrow in 1987, nearly 20 years after their divorce.

In 2017, Farrow told RTE Radio 1 that Sinatra was the greatest love of her life.

“I loved him ’til the day he died and beyond, he was the love of my life,” she said.

