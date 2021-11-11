Where to Get a Free Oil Change or Car Wash on Veterans Day 2021

If you’re wondering where to get free oil changes and car washes on Veterans Day 2021, here’s the rundown.

Be sure to provide your military identification or proof of service when participating in Veterans Day promotions and freebies.

Fred Beans Family of Dealerships

Bucks County Courier Times reported that participating Fred Beans locations will be offering free oil changes on Veterans Day 2021.

Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey and Monkey Splash are offering discounts and freebies for Veterans Day this year. In a Facebook post on November 9, 2021, Grease Monkey, wrote, “We love to show our appreciation any way we can! This Veterans Day, we’re offering a free car wash for all veterans. Plus, we’ll also have a 25% off special on oil changes. Don’t miss out!”

Jiffy Lube

According to Military Discount, Jiffy Lube offers members of the military and veterans a 15% discount on services every open business day. There are no special deals Veterans Day. If you’re not a veteran or active military, you can still get a discount at participating Jiffy Lube stores across the country. There are locations offering discounts of $7.25-15 dollars off of oil changes, with a coupon good through December 10, 2021. States participating in these discounts are Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Indiana, Missouri, and Maine.

In the past, participating Jiffy Lube stores have offered free oil changes and car washes to veterans on Veterans Day.

Meineke

Visit your independently owned and operated Meineke this Thursday for a special offer for all current and former military! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ho1Rq2dztK — Meineke Car Care (@meinekecarcare) November 9, 2021

Meineke is offering free oil changes at only participating locations to active members of the military and veterans on Veterans Day 2021. In a Facebook post on November 9, 2021, Meineke stated, “Visit your independently owned and operated Meineke this Thursday for a special offer for all current and former military!” One commenter gave further info about Meineke locations in Brooklyn that are not participating in discounts or freebies. One user named Skyee Morgan wrote, “Almost all the meineke in brooklyn NY are not participating in the oil change for vets.”

Midas

It's not always easy to make time for car maintenance, especially if you're a mom with two toddlers, am I right? 🙌 That's why our team is dedicated to providing you with fast, efficient and trustworthy service. pic.twitter.com/hlUZvrWrHm — Midas (@Midas) November 9, 2021

Midas is currently offering a $24.99 Synthetic Blend oil change or a $20.99 Full Synthetic oil change as a promotion. The promotion is not tied with Veterans Day. You can find a location near you but typing in your zip code here. Once choosing a location, you can print coupons from participating stores.

Sheetz

Sheetz is planning to show respect and gratitude to U.S. veterans and active-duty service members by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day.https://t.co/2z69ZH5BUv — abc27 News (@abc27News) November 9, 2021

ABC 27 has reported that Sheetz is offering a free lunch and free car wash to active military personel and veterans for Veterans Day.

Valvoline

Valvoline Instant Oil Change is providing a 15% discount to veterans and active military at participating stores on Veterans Day, according to a rep from a Bound Brook, New Jersey location.

Wash Tub

CarWash.com has reported that Wash Tub is offering free car washes to military members and veterans on Veterans Day, at all 25 locations.

Zips Car Wash

@zips3mincarwash will be providing FREE washes to all veterans and active duty military personnel at all of their 220 locations tomorrow for #VeteransDay2021 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 For more information head to https://t.co/nSUtFiI2cs➡️ https://t.co/aDOYefa87v — Professional Carwashing & Detailing (@ProCarwashing) November 10, 2021

Zips Car Wash locations are offering free car washes to active military and veterans on Veterans Day 2021. According to Yahoo! Finance, the company’s CEO, Gene Dinkens, stated, “This Veterans Day, we’re giving our best to those who have given their best for our country. While ZIPS has always implemented military support into our business model, in 2021, we have re-focused our efforts to offer programs that emphasize hiring veterans, supporting veteran-owned businesses, and extending our unlimited services at a discounted rate to active military and first responders.” Zips Car Wash has 220 locations across the United States.

CarWash.com has further reported that customers are encouraged to use wash code 1112 for expedited services.