Free Rides on Thanksgiving Eve & Day 2020 if You’ve Been Drinking

There’s no reason to drink and drive on Thanksgiving Eve 2020 or Thanksgiving Day. Many transportation companies are offering free rides to help keep people safe on the roads. If you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car, there are plenty of options for getting a lift for the Thanksgiving holiday. While some transportation companies are offering reduced-price coupon codes to help ease the cost a bit, but other programs have been suspended for Thanksgiving because of the pandemic and local regulations. AAA, for example, is not offering its sober program for Thanksgiving this season because of the pandemic.

If you are going out, remember to follow your state or city’s guidance regarding COVID-19. If you must use a rideshare, make sure that you and the driver and passengers are masked and try to leave the windows open if weather permits, LA Times recommended.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices. However, this is more of a problem during bigger events like the Super Bowl or New Year’s Eve, rather than Thanksgiving. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeApp is one option. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you, but many may be limited to first-time riders only. These can be discontinued at any time.

Uber: NewRider25 for $2.50 off your first 10 trips, NewRider18 for up to $3 off your first six trips, NewRider16 for up to $4 off your first four trips, and NewRider15 for up to $5 off your first three trips.

You can find more coupon codes listed on RetailMeNot.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

It’s worth noting that some programs in place in previous years may no longer be happening in 2020 due to health orders from the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the “Take a Ride on Us” program that usually runs in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, through Uber is not happening this year due to temporary statewide health orders.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful, but some are for new riders only. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

COREY56953 for 50% off the next two rides, NAYE28254 for a $5 credit when signing up; KAY87154 for 50% off your ride, or JUSTIN08838 for $25 off your next three rides.

In Las Vegas, the LV Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering a $5 Lyft promo code for Thanksgiving for November 25 to November 26. This is available for the first 150 new and existing users starting November 25 at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. on November 26. You can access this within the Lyft mobile app using SafeTurkey2020.

In Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties in Indiana, residents can use the code SAFEGIVING2020 from November 25-29 (8 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day) to cover the cost of a ride up to $25, courtesy of Logan’s Promise, WKDQ reported.

In Illinois, IDOT and Lyft are offering sober rides in Sangamon County from November 25 through January 1, 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. The credits are worth up to $20 (limited to the first 1,000 redemptions) and will be shared “via the Twitter and Facebook accounts of Illinois State Police District 9, Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other Sangamon County law enforcement agencies, including the Auburn Police Department, Chatham Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Leland Grove Police Department, Rochester Police Department, Southern View Police Department and Spaulding Police Department,” MyRadioLink reported.

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times, the ride may cost more than it typically does. Just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Some Safe Ride Programs Are No Longer Taking Place This Year

Some Safe Ride programs that you may have used in previous years are not taking place this year. For example, in previous years in Detroit, the David Christensen Law offered a Safe Ride Home program. Due to new statewide guidance for the pandemic, Christensen Law is not offering its Safe Ride Home program this year. The law firm is offering a Holiday Tree Giveaway instead this year, and you can learn more details here.

The Sawaya Law Firm is not offering its yearly free cab ride program with Uber or Lyft this year in Colorado due to current COVID-19 mandates.

AAA Sober Rides Are Discontinued for Thanksgiving

AAA’s Tipsy Tow and Holiday Safe Ride program are discontinued for Thanksgiving this year due to COVID-19 regulations, a AAA representative told Heavy.

AAA’s Holiday Safe Ride program webpage directs readers to the Sober Ride webpage, where you can find a listing of sober/safe ride programs divided by state. These aren’t AAA programs, but they can give you ideas of options in your region. Just visit the webpage here and go to your relevant state to find options in your region.

