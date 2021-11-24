Free Rides on Thanksgiving Eve & Day 2021 if You’ve Been Drinking

There’s no reason to drink and drive on Thanksgiving Eve 2021 or Thanksgiving Day. Many transportation companies are offering free rides to help keep people safe on the roads. If you had a little too much to drink or you just don’t have access to a car, there are plenty of options for getting a free or discounted ride for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some programs have been suspended for Thanksgiving because of the pandemic and local regulations. AAA, for example, is not offering its sober program for Thanksgiving this season because of the pandemic. But other programs are still in place that you can use.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for getting free or discounted rides, but many are limited to first-time riders only.

NewRider25 for $2.50 off your first 10 trips, NewRider18 for up to $3 off your first six trips, NewRider16 for up to $4 off your first four trips, and NewRider15 for up to $5 off your first three trips.

You can find more coupon codes listed on RetailMeNot.

Albuquerque & Santa Fe, New Mexico: Residents of Bernalillo County can use the code THANKS2021 to get a credit of up to $10 off one ride beginning Nov. 24 at noon through Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. Only available to the first 2,500 eligible riders, KOB reported.

SafeAuto has a contest going on right now through December 15. Follow SafeAuto on Instagram and comment “Play It Safe” every Wednesday when they post about staying sober while driving. Share the post to your story. Each week, 200 people will be randomly selected for a $25 Uber voucher and five will get a $500 gift card for a hotel stay, Yahoo! reported.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may help. Please note that many of them are for new riders only. Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

WILLIS913371 – $10 off two rides

CHRISTIAN08237 – $10 off a ride

PRISCILLA30070 – $5 off a ride

Note that all deals are subject to change at any time.

Additional Safe Ride Programs for Cab Rides

Additional safe ride programs are being offered around the country.

East Valley Waymo Rides: The autonomous driving service Waymo is offering half-off rides to the public around the holidays, Yahoo! News reported. From noon Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, any rider using the Waymo app in the East Valley service area can get 50% off one ride using the code MADD21.

Note that all deals are subject to change at any time.

AAA Is Not Offering Its Sober Ride ‘Tipsy Tow’ Service This Year

AAA’s Tipsy Tow and Holiday Safe Ride program are still on hiatus and are not being offered for Thanksgiving and December holidays again this year, an AAA representative told Heavy.

