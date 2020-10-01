What Is the Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 Schedule?

Today marks the first day of Freeform’s annual 31 nights of Halloween, and the lineup is full of movies for the whole family to enjoy throughout the month of October.

Each year, viewers tune in to Freeform to watch scary movies, and the lineup this year delivers. It includes three movies that have never aired on the network before including Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Ghostbusters (2016).

Read on for the entire schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

31 Nights of Halloween: October 2020 Schedule

The lineup for this year’s 31 Nights of Halloween includes plenty of Hocus Pocus and Twitches for the whole family, but also includes movies like Scream and Scream 2 for those who might be more well-versed in horror movies.

Here’s the whole schedule:

October 1 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus

October 2 7:15 p.m. / 6:15 p.m. C: The Nightmare Before Christmas



October 3 7:20 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1991) 9:25 p.m. / 8:25 p.m. C: Addams Family Values

October 4 7:20 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus

October 5 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. C: Beetlejuice

October 6 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania

October 7 6-11 p.m. / 5-10 p.m. C: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-Thon



October 8 4:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. C: Goosebumps (2015) 7:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. C: The Addams Family 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Addams Family Values

October 9 8:55 p.m. / 7:55 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus



October 10 3:35 p.m. / 2:35 p.m. C: Casper (1995) 5:40 p.m. / 4:40 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 7:45 p.m. / 6:45 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 2 9:50 p.m. / 8:50 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

October 11 9:50 p.m. / 8:50 p.m. C: Twitches 11:55 p.m. / 10:55 p.m. C: Twitches Too

October 12 7:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1991) 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Addams Family Values

October 13 8:20 p.m. / 7:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus

October 14 3-9 p.m. / 2-8 p.m. C: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-Thon 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Beetlejuice

October 15 3:30 p.m. / 2:30 p.m. C: Scream 6:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. C: Scream 2 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: The Craft

October 16 6:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. C: Monsters, Inc. 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Monsters University

October 17 9:55 p.m. / 8:55 p.m. C: Halloweentown Midnight / 11 p.m. C: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

October 18 7:20 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1991) 9:25 p.m. / 8:25 p.m. C: Addams Family Values

October 19 9:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. C: The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 20 5:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. C: Ghostbusters (1984) 8:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. C: Ghostbusters II

October 21 6:30-11 p.m. / 5:30-10 p.m. C: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-Thon

October 22 2:35 p.m. / 1:35 p.m. C: The Mummy (1999) 5:45 p.m. / 4:45 p.m. C: The Mummy Returns 8:55 p.m. / 7:55 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus Midnight / 11 p.m. C: Corpse Bride

October 23 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Sleepy Hollow (1999)

October 24 11:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m. C: Ghostbusters (2016)

October 25 9:20 p.m./8:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus

October 26 7:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 2 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

October 27 8:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus

October 28 6:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. C: Monsters, Inc. 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Monsters University

October 29 5:00 p.m. / 4:00 p.m. C: The Nightmare Before Christmas 6:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. C: Sleepy Hollow (1999)

October 30 6:50 p.m. / 5:50 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1999) 8:55 p.m. / 7:55 p.m. C: Addams Family Values

October 31 9:20 p.m. / 8:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus 11:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. C: Ghostbusters (1984)



Films Are Available to Watch Online

On top of offering the lineup as it airs live, Freeform has also made much of the library available to watch online. To watch, simply go to the website and sign in with your TV provider. Many of the films are ones that do not show up in the official 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.

Here are some of the films you can watch on the website that don’t appear on the official lineup:

Matilda

Corpse Bride

Jumanji

The Hunger Games

Warm Bodies

The Nine Lives of Chloe King

To see the official full schedule or watch any of the lineup of movies, visit Freeform’s official website.

