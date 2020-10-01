What Is the Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 Schedule?

Today marks the first day of Freeform’s annual 31 nights of Halloween, and the lineup is full of movies for the whole family to enjoy throughout the month of October.
Each year, viewers tune in to Freeform to watch scary movies, and the lineup this year delivers. It includes three movies that have never aired on the network before including Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Ghostbusters (2016).
Read on for the entire schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.
31 Nights of Halloween: October 2020 Schedule
The lineup for this year’s 31 Nights of Halloween includes plenty of Hocus Pocus and Twitches for the whole family, but also includes movies like Scream and Scream 2 for those who might be more well-versed in horror movies.
Here’s the whole schedule:
- October 1
- 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- October 2
- 7:15 p.m. / 6:15 p.m. C: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- October 3
- 7:20 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. / 8:25 p.m. C: Addams Family Values
- October 4
- 7:20 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- October 5
- 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. C: Beetlejuice
- October 6
- 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania
- October 7
- 6-11 p.m. / 5-10 p.m. C: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-Thon
- October 8
- 4:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. C: Goosebumps (2015)
- 7:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. C: The Addams Family
- 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Addams Family Values
- October 9
- 8:55 p.m. / 7:55 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- October 10
- 3:35 p.m. / 2:35 p.m. C: Casper (1995)
- 5:40 p.m. / 4:40 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania
- 7:45 p.m. / 6:45 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:50 p.m. / 8:50 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- October 11
- 9:50 p.m. / 8:50 p.m. C: Twitches
- 11:55 p.m. / 10:55 p.m. C: Twitches Too
- October 12
- 7:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Addams Family Values
- October 13
- 8:20 p.m. / 7:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- October 14
- 3-9 p.m. / 2-8 p.m. C: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-Thon
- 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Beetlejuice
- October 15
- 3:30 p.m. / 2:30 p.m. C: Scream
- 6:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. C: Scream 2
- 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: The Craft
- October 16
- 6:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. C: Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Monsters University
- October 17
- 9:55 p.m. / 8:55 p.m. C: Halloweentown
- Midnight / 11 p.m. C: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- October 18
- 7:20 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. / 8:25 p.m. C: Addams Family Values
- October 19
- 9:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. C: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- October 20
- 5:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. C: Ghostbusters (1984)
- 8:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. C: Ghostbusters II
- October 21
- 6:30-11 p.m. / 5:30-10 p.m. C: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-Thon
- October 22
- 2:35 p.m. / 1:35 p.m. C: The Mummy (1999)
- 5:45 p.m. / 4:45 p.m. C: The Mummy Returns
- 8:55 p.m. / 7:55 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- Midnight / 11 p.m. C: Corpse Bride
- October 23
- 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- October 24
- 11:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m. C: Ghostbusters (2016)
- October 25
- 9:20 p.m./8:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- October 26
- 7:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. C: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- October 27
- 8:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- October 28
- 6:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. C: Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. C: Monsters University
- October 29
- 5:00 p.m. / 4:00 p.m. C: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:30 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. C: Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- October 30
- 6:50 p.m. / 5:50 p.m. C: The Addams Family (1999)
- 8:55 p.m. / 7:55 p.m. C: Addams Family Values
- October 31
- 9:20 p.m. / 8:20 p.m. C: Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. C: Ghostbusters (1984)
Films Are Available to Watch Online
On top of offering the lineup as it airs live, Freeform has also made much of the library available to watch online. To watch, simply go to the website and sign in with your TV provider. Many of the films are ones that do not show up in the official 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.
Here are some of the films you can watch on the website that don’t appear on the official lineup:
- Matilda
- Corpse Bride
- Jumanji
- The Hunger Games
- Warm Bodies
- The Nine Lives of Chloe King
To see the official full schedule or watch any of the lineup of movies, visit Freeform’s official website.
