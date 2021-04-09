FurZapper on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Harry Levin and Michael Sweigar took their company and product, FurZapper, to the investors on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the two entrepreneurs from Ocean County, New Jersey, introduce “their safe, reusable and effective approach to removing pet hair from clothes.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

Here’s what you should know about FurZapper on Shark Tank:

1. FurZapper is a Laundry Pet Hair Removal Product

According to the company website, FurZapper is a patent-pending product, and it was created in order to provide pet owners a way to remove pet hair and keep it off of their laundry.

“Even the most efficient washer and dryer system still requires picking out the fur, or lint-rolling clothing even after a long cycle of tumbling through liquids, detergents, fabric softeners, and the heat and circulation of a dryer,” the website reads.

The product fits between clothing as it tumbles and ensures it covers the entire surface area of the clothing.

2. The Product Was Created After Being Frustrated by Laundry

Michael Sweigart told Patch.com that he came up with the idea for FurZapper because he was frustrated with pet hair being caught in clothes even after washing and drying them.

“As a work-at-home dad, I always did the laundry at our home of five people and three hairy pets,” he told the outlet. “I was frustrated still having to pick up dog and cat hair off of fresh, clean laundry.”

So he went on a search to find the best way to remove pet hair and keep it off.

3. The Original Prototype Was a Silicone Zombie Mask

Swiegart told Patch.com that he came up with the idea for the FurZapper makeup after dropping a silicone zombie mask on the floor. The pet hair stuck on the mask and then washed off easily afterward.

He decided to test the validity of the product by throwing the zombie mask into the wash with his clothes, he told the outlet. When it worked, he came up with a more practical product.

The FurZapper is a tacky, silicone, paw-shaped product that works in both washers and dryers.

4. The Product Lasts Indefinitely

According to the company website, the FurZapper can last indefinitely if it is taken care of. If it starts not working like it did originally, it could be because certain detergents or fabric softeners add a film to the product.

The website says that once they have a film on them, they can be washed with some dish soap and scrubbed, then they will be back working like new within a minute.

If that doesn’t work, then the suggestions are to use one FurZapper per pet, be sure to not overload the washer or dryer, and add the FurZapper to the top of the washer instead of somewhere else in the wash.

5. The Product is Available For Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the FurZapper is available for purchase online through the company website. The FurZapper is available in a one-pack or two-pack.

The single FurZapper is available for $10.99 plus shipping, and the two-pack is available for $14.99.

The company also sells a FurZapper Pet Grooming Glove that can be purchased on the company website for $12.99.

