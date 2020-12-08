Who Is The Challenge’s Gabby Allen Dating? Is She Single?

Gabby Allen is one of the rookies on this season’s The Challenge, Double Agents, and she was quick to turn heads in the house, the season’s trailer showed. Many fans watching the season will be wondering if Allen is single or in a relationship. The 28-year-old rookie Challenger was in fact in a relationship going into the show, with Brandon Myers of the U.K.’s Ex on the Beach, and the two are still going strong after the end of filming.

Allen and Myers were rumored to be seeing each other since earlier this year but they only became Instagram official a short time before Double Agents began filming. On August 9, Allen posted a photo of the couple along with the caption, “Good things take time..” Myers also posted on the same date and captioned his photo, “She’s everything.”

Allen & Myers Have Been Seeing Each Other Since Earlier This Year & They Went Instagram Official in August 2020

In May 2020, The Sun reported that Allen and Myers had begun seeing each other after meeting earlier in the year. The outlet reported that a source told them, “It’s really early days but they really like each other. They were introduced through friends in January and have been seeing each other since then.”

At the time, the couple denied that they were dating, with Allen saying, “We’ve known each other for a long time. He’s the loveliest person and a really good friend of mine, but that’s all it is. Someone must have seen him comment on a picture on my social media, and automatically assumed he’s my boyfriend,” The Tab reported.

In July, the couple was spotted on holiday in Ibiza kissing and cuddling, the outlet reported. Since going official in August, the two have shared a lot more photos together and Allen even spoke about her relationship on an Instagram Live, saying, “It puts most of my other [relationships] to shame and I can’t believe what I put up with to how well I am respected and how loved I feel now. It puts everything into perspective when someone treats you right.”

Myers is a model as well as the director of luxury holiday company Inside Lifestyle, The Tab wrote. He’s also the owner of the clothing brand UNLVD.

Allen Is a U.K. Competitor Coming On ‘The Challenge’ From ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’ & ‘Love Island’

Allen, who hails from Liverpool, first appeared on reality TV on the U.K.’s third season of Love Island in 2017, which was the same season as past Challenge competitors Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison. During her time on Love Island, Allen coupled up with Marcel Somerville, known in the U.K. for being a member of hip hop group Blazing Squad. Allen and Somerville actually made it to the final on the show and finished fourth out of the four couples remaining, the Mirror reported.

Their relationship didn’t last, however, and the couple split after about 10 months of dating after Somerville cheated on Allen while the two were on a vacation in Mexico, Cosmopolitan reported. A short time later, Allen appeared on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and also made it to the end of the show but placed sixth out of the six remaining house guests.

Outside of reality TV, Allen works as a fitness model and personal trainer and has a background in dance.

