Woman Labeled ‘Supermodel’ Vanished After Ranting About Queen at Hotel, Podcast Says

A new podcast is drawing more attention to the 2009 disappearance of a Mexican woman named Gabriela Rico Jimenez, whom some have called a “supermodel,” although there is no evidence she ever was one.

The public disappearance of Gabriela Rico Jimenez has been featured in a new podcast called “Mexico Unexplained.” The podcast is titled, “The Mysterious Disappearance of Mexican Supermodel Gabriela Rico Jiménez.”

The story starts, according to the podcast, with a video that emerged in 2009 showing a woman identified as Jimenez making bizarre claims about prominent people. “A Mexican supermodel was found disoriented and ranting in front of a hotel. What happened to her?” it says.

However, according to the podcast website for the episode, researchers have been unable to verify her modeling career even though, at the time of the viral rant, she was “described as a Mexican supermodel, in the same league as Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista or Naomi Campbell” by bloggers, the podcast website says.

It explores the conspiracy theories that have emerged since a video captured the rant outside the hotel, with Jimenez’s whereabouts after that point never determined publicly.

Gabriela Rico Jimenez Was Captured on Video Making Bizarre Claims About Cannibalism & the Queen of England, Reports Say

The website for the “Mexico Unexplained” podcast on Jimenez says that a local news clip broadcast a story about Jimenez on the morning of August 4, 2009, in Monterrey, Mexico.

The news clip, which is available for viewing on the podcast site, showed “a very distraught young woman, who was very tall and very thin, and wearing a ripped shirt which read ‘Yum Yum,'” the site says, adding, “The woman was ranting and walking around erratically.”

In a video that aired on the news station, Jimenez said, according to “Mexico Unexplained,” the following:

I wanted my freedom. Monterrey freed me but it cost me a lot of work. I was in Mexico City for a year and four months. All this began in mid-2001I barely remember. They were young and powerful, and they killed them. I’ve been knocking on doors. What I wanted was my freedom. I want my freedom. Carlos Slim knew about this. I want my freedom. It hurts my soul that they took him away.

According to the Irish Star, “She leveled allegations against the Royal family, Disney, and one of Mexico’s wealthiest men,” Carlos Slim. The reference to Slim has generated news coverage.

Slim has a net worth of more than $98 billion, according to Forbes, which reported, “Mexico’s richest person, Carlos Slim Helú and his family control América Móvil, Latin America’s biggest mobile telecom firm.”

According to the podcast, Jimenez then launched a series of accusations, saying,

You! You were there! Go get the ——-! You killed Mouriño! They told me who did they kill? The Queen of England? The Queen of Germany? Did they kill the princesses and Mickey Mouse? It was also him! What? Nothing is going to come here. The people where you come from are crazy! They killed a lot of people. Death to that kind of human! Go away! They ate humans! Disgusting! They ate humans! I wasn’t aware of anything. Of the murders, yes, but they ate humans! Humans! They smell like human flesh!

Conspiracy Theories Have Taken Root Online About the Case of Gabriela Rico Jiménez

Mystery: Beautiful Mexican girl Gabriela Rico Jiménez emerged from glitzy hotel screaming that the elite were ‘eating humans’… and then vanished… https://t.co/pWJPjJ7LP5 — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) June 1, 2024

According to the podcast website, conspiracy theories have taken root about the woman since it’s unknown what happened to her after the video emerged. One story held that she was taken to a psychiatric institution after being taken into police custody, but this was never proved, according to the podcast.

Daily Mail translated the Spanish-language newscast about the hotel rant, reporting that the newscaster said at the time, “This is the sad reality of young Gabriela Rico Jiménez, who, as you saw a moment ago, tried to attack the police officer who managed to take her.”

According to Daily Mail, the case has garnered a “cult following.”

Daily Mail also reported that an anonymous person on a blog called “The Black Manik” claimed to have spoken to Jimenez and witnessed the incident. Daily Mail quoted the blog as saying, “At that time, I was in the same place where the girl was taken after being detained,” and, “[S]he told me that we were all dead, that we were all dead, that we were among them, among other things rare.” The blog post added, according to Daily Mail, “After 20 minutes of being with her, some tall, well-dressed people arrived. They practically pulled me out of there.”