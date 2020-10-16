GarmaGuard on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

GarmaGuard founders Bianca Badawy and Pete Badawy appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investor to buy into their innovative product and company.

The Badawy’s pitched their product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Guest Shark Blake Mycoskie. The episode was filmed in Las Vegas with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, so viewers will see people wearing masks and sitting six feet apart during the show.

Their design aims to keep clothing safe from bacteria and odor through a simple spray-on cleaner.

Here’s what you should know about GarmaGuard:

1. The Inventor Is a US Army Veteran Police Officer

According to the GarmaGuard website, Pete Badawy is a US Army veteran police officer who wanted to do something to help clean his and his wife’s work clothing before they went into their home at the end of a long shift.

“I noticed that my wife, who is a nurse, and I had the same post-shift routine,” the website reads. “We would come home and remove our uniform/scrubs and shoes before entering our home.”

He realized that other people probably had the same problems that he and his wife were experiencing, but there were no existing problems that could fill the need of ridding clothes of harmful, odor-causing bacteria on the go.

2. The Product Utilizes Citric Acid as the Main Ingredient

GarmaGuard is made of ingredients that are safe for use around the entire family. According to the website, the main ingredient in GarmaGuard is citric acid, which is a “highly effective, organic ingredient known to eliminate orders.”

“We chose Citric Acid due to the efficacy, organic nature, and colorless features,” the website reads. “From the beginning, we always believed that for GarmaGuard to be widely adopted, it had to be natural, organic and free of harsh and abrasive chemicals for even us to consider using it day-to-day on our garments.”

According to Healthline, citric acid is found naturally in citrus fruits like lemons and limes, though a manufactured form of the ingredient is often found in food, cleaning agents and supplements.

3. GarmaGuard is Available Individually and in Packs

At the time of writing, GarmaGuard can be purchased directly from the GarmaGuard website.

The product is available to purchase individually or in packs of two, four, six, eight, 10 or 12. The price for an individual bottle of GarmaGuard is $12.99, and the bottle holds 6 FL oz.

The two-pack of the product is $23.99 and the prices vary up to the 12-pack, which is sold for $114.99. According to the site, each bottle is a 30-day supply of GarmaGuard for daily use.

4. GarmaGuard is Not Just For Clothing

While invented for use on uniforms and scrubs when returning home from a long day at work, the product can be used on many surfaces throughout the home.

According to the product description, GarmaGuard can be used on “clothing, shoes, uniforms, towels, bedding, car seats, couches, dog beds, and accessories.”

The active ingredient in the fluid is Citric Acid, though it is combined with a proprietary blend of “naturally derived ingredients,” according to the site.

5. The Name GarmaGuard is Already Trademarked

Unlike some other products on Shark Tank, the GarmaGuard already has a registered trademark attached to its name, according to the website.

As for the Badawys, their goal is always to have excellent customer satisfaction.

“Our mission is to holistically engineer high-quality products and to always strive for 100% customer satisfaction,” the founder writes on the site.

Shark Tank airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in to see if the Badawys get a deal from one of the investors in the tank.

