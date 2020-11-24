Garrett Lockhart Dead: DJ i_o Dies at Age 30

Garrett Lockhart, better known as DJ and producer i_o, died on November 23, 2020, as reported via message on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The message on his social media accounts read, “On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We love you.”