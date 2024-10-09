Garth Brooks Slammed for Publicly Naming Rape Accuser: ‘Out of Spite’

The woman who is accusing Garth Brooks of raping her is slamming him, through lawyers, for publicly naming her “out of spite and to punish,” according to a statement obtained by US Weekly.

According to US, the country superstar released the accuser’s name publicly in a court filing in which he “seeks compensation and punitive damages off the back of her claims.”

Her lawyers told US on October 8 in a statement that Brooks, 62, “just revealed his true self” by including the woman’s name in the court filing, in which, according to US Weekly, Brooks argues that the woman is trying to shake him down, saying he wants to “to preserve his reputation [and] establish the truth.”

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim,” the statement, provided to US Weekly by Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker, read. “With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”

The accusations are very ugly. In one court filing, the woman even said she feared that Brooks would hire a hitman to kill her, according to Brooks’ court filing, which was obtained by Courthouse News.

However, Brooks has tried to fight back in court, writing in his previous court filing that none of the makeup artist’s accusations has “any basis in fact.”

Garth Brooks Accused the Woman of Releasing His Own Name to the Press First

According to US, Brooks’ filing says that he released the woman’s name and his own in a new court filing because she “leaked” his identity to the press first.

Brooks said in his filing, according to US, that the woman gave him “fewer than 48 hours after filing her opposition before publicly leaking Plaintiff’s identity to the press.”

Thus, his lawyers believe the identity question is “moot” and refiled a complaint using both names, US reported. According to US, Brooks had initially withheld his own name and the woman’s in a court filing that was seeking to prevent his identity from being outed publicly as he fights the accusations.

Garth Brooks Has Called the Accusations ‘Outrageous’ in Previous Court Filings

Deadline published a copy of the woman’s filing. It calls her Jane Roe.

The court documents describe the woman as being hired to do “make-up and hair styling” in 1999 for Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood before transitioning to style Brooks. The woman’s lawsuit accuses Brooks of raping her and making sexual comments to her, along with other accusations of misconduct.

In previous court filings, Brooks revealed that the woman “worked professionally” for him for about 15 years before leaving his employ.

He admitted to giving her “financial assistance,” for some time and accused her of making the accusations when he refused to give her employment again.

The woman “responded with false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct she claims occurred years ago,” his court filing says.

Brooks filed the countersuit against the woman on September 13, 2024. “Plaintiff files this lawsuit to obtain relief from Defendant’s ongoing attempted extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct including the publication and threatened wider publication of false allegations of sexual misconduct that would irreparably harm Plaintiff’s reputation, family, career and livelihood,” it reads.

On July 17, an attorney working at her direction sent Brooks a demand letter “alleging a litany of sexual misconduct” by Brooks “ranging from allegations of sexual ‘grooming,’ creation of a sexually hostile work environment, unwanted sexual touching and sexual assault,” Brooks’ filing says.

She threatened to publicly file a civil complaint against Brooks if he did not pay her “millions of dollars not to file the suit,” the filing says. He is seeking damages for “serious mental injury,” his filing says.

In her lawsuit, the woman accused Brooks of walking out of the shower naked and forcing her to touch his private parts, saying he had fantasized about her performing oral sex on him “while she had her ‘glasses on,'” the court document says.

On another occasion, her lawsuit says Brooks appeared in the doorway to the bedroom “complexly naked,” it says. She then accused him of raping her, saying it was “painful and traumatic.”

She said the rape occurred with such force that it felt “as if he was breaking her in two” and then acted with “cold disregard,” according to the court documents.