Makeup Artist Feared Garth Brooks Would ‘Hire Someone to Murder Her,’ Court Filing Says

Country superstar Garth Brooks’ counter lawsuit accuses a Mississippi makeup artist of making up accusations that she feared he would hire a hitman to kill her, according to Brooks’ court filing, which was obtained by Courthouse News.

“Defendant also alleged a belief that plaintiff planned to hire someone to murder her,” according to Brooks’ response. Brooks’ court filing says that none of the unidentified makeup artist’s accusations, including the hitman accusation and accusations of rape, has “any basis in fact.”

Brooks’ counter action confirms the woman “worked professionally” with him as an independent contractor for about 15 years and says she asked Brooks “for financial assistance,” which Brooks gave her “out of loyalty, friendship and a desire to improve defendant’s condition.” When her financial demands increased, with the woman asking Brooks for employment and medical benefits, the country artist said he could not provide that and she “responded with false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct she claims occurred years ago,” his court filing says.

Deadline published a copy of the woman’s filing. It calls her Jane Roe.

The court documents say that she was hired to do “make-up and hair styling” in 1999 for Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood. In 2017, she also started doing make-up and hair styling for Brooks. The lawsuit graphically accused Brooks of raping the woman and subjecting her to other sexual overtures and commentary.

Garth Brooks Accused the Woman of Lodging ‘False Allegations of Sexual Misconduct’ to Get Millions of Dollars

Brooks filed the countersuit against the woman on September 13, 2024. “Plaintiff files this lawsuit to obtain relief from Defendant’s ongoing attempted extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct including the publication and threatened wider publication of false allegations of sexual misconduct that would irreparably harm Plaintiff’s reputation, family, career and livelihood,” it reads.

On July 17, an attorney working at her direction sent Brooks a demand letter “alleging a litany of sexual misconduct” by Brooks “ranging from allegations of sexual ‘grooming,’ creation of a sexually hostile work environment, unwanted sexual touching and sexual assault,” Brooks’ filing says.

She threatened to publicly file a civil complaint against Brooks if he did not pay her “millions of dollars not to file the suit,” the filing says. He is seeking damages for “serious mental injury,” according to his filing.

In 2019, when Brooks learned she was “experiencing financial difficulties,” he hired her more often, the women’s lawsuit contends. She thanked him repeatedly because she was “grateful for the additional income,” but Brooks then seized “what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks that he conceals from the public,” according to the lawsuit.

The Makeup Artist’s Lawsuit Accuses Garth Brooks of Raping Her

In her lawsuit, the woman accused Brooks of walking out of the shower naked and forcing her to touch his private parts, saying he had fantasized about her performing oral sex on him “while she had her ‘glasses on,'” the court document says.

She claimed she was “shocked and confused” and pulled back, they add.

In May 2019, the lawsuit accuses Brooks of asking the makeup artist to travel with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy tribute to Sam More. They were the only two passengers and she “could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom” when they got to Los Angeles, the lawsuit says.

He appeared in the doorway to the bedroom “complexly naked,” it says. She then accused him of raping her, saying it was “painful and traumatic,” the lawsuit adds.

She said the rape occurred with such force that it felt “as if he was breaking her in two” and then acted with “cold disregard,” according to the court documents.

The woman also accused Brooks of making “sexually explicit remarks” on other occasions, sending her “explicit text messages,” and more. She says he suggested having a threesome with him and Yearwood, it says.

The lawsuit says the woman told Brooks on a call in 2020, “I want to make sure that – that even though I’ve told you ‘no’, that you’re cool with ‘no’. I mean ‘no’ as in ‘no fooling around like we had done– you are cool with that? Right?”

The lawsuit says that Brooks “surreptitiously took her phone and deleted most of the text messages” between them.

The woman also said she told Brooks in a phone call, “I’ve never – found myself in a situation that is…. I just don’t know that I’m going to be able to look up from. And I’m frankly, I am a little frightened of you … I really am.”

Brooks is accused of responding, “Sweet baby! I’m so sorry. I can’t imagine! That makes me frightened of you!” The woman wrote that some texts remain and included a screenshot of a message she accused Brooks of sending referencing a “huge stick.”

In 2021, she moved to Mississippi. She stopped working for Brooks, the lawsuit said.