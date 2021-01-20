Is Garth Brooks a Democrat or a Republican?

It was announced on Monday, January 18 that Garth Brooks would be performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 — and that’s after the country superstar had to turn down the chance to perform for President Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago. It has many fans wondering if Brooks is a Democrat or a Republican. We can tell you that he’s a Republican. Here’s what you need to know.

Brooks Joked That He’d Be the ‘Only Republican’ At Biden’s Inauguration

During a virtual press conference announcing Brooks’ appearance at the inauguration, he joked that he would be the only Republican in attendance — but for him, this is not a political statement (via Deadline).

“I might be the only Republican at this place, but it’s about reaching across and loving one another,” said Brooks, adding, “In our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity.”

He detailed how Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, was the one who asked him to perform and that he wanted to do it because he’s “so tired of being divided” as a country.

“There’s a common theme in every presidential election,” Brooks said. “New beginnings. New starts. We’re all together in this one, but truly I think the word unity, the word love, the word that we belong to each other. … We can’t just take extreme left and extreme right, because there’s a silent majority in the middle. It’s going to dwarf both of those.”

Previously, when he was asked why he didn’t perform at Trump’s inauguration, Brooks said in a Facebook live video that it came down to a scheduling conflict with the tour he was on then and he stressed that it was an honor to be asked and it would have been an honor to perform.

“I’m going to tell you with this whole presidential thing — we got one going out, I pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, I pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together. Love. Unity. That’s what it’s all about,” said Brooks.

He continued, “In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we have known is love. It will always be that. Again, I can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions that he makes in this country’s name as well. Always an honor to serve, always.”

Brooks Also Condemmed the Attack on The Capitol Building

During the press conference about Biden’s inauguration, Brooks was asked about the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol building, which he called “disturbing” and “sad.”

“It was disturbing. It was sad. Try to remember that we are the human race, so I’m always going to find sunny sides in there. … all that passion, guided, misguided as it is, I think that you saw the human race at a time that, for me as a person, seemed to reflect some other country’s deadline, if that makes any sense,” said Brooks. “But it’s here, and all I can do is beg and plead for everybody to take that second, that moment, take a breath and think about it. Think about your family. Think about what the mark you’re going to leave on this planet as a human being, and with the children that you raise, and then make your decision.”

He added, “Now we deal with it, take responsibility, we claim it, and now we do our best to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again.”

The 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden will start at noon ET on Wednesday, January 20 in Washington DC.

