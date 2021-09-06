What Gas Stations Are Open on Labor Day 2021?

Whether it is interested customers shopping the Labor Day deals or families soaking up the last moments of summer before students return to school, many Americans will be driving on Labor Day and need to fill up on gas. But, are gas stations even open?

Unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas, Labor Day does not carry many closings. Gas stations are no exception, with no major chains closed for the day.

Labor Day is the first Monday of every September, this year falling on September 6, 2021, and is used to celebrate American workers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gas Station Chains Are Open

No gas stations were closed for Labor Day, according to USA Today’s list of open stores and additional station information.

The following are among the open gas stations:

76

7-Eleven

ARCO

Casey’s General Stores

Circle K

CITGO

Conoco

Cumberland Farms

Exxon Mobil

Gulf

Love’s Travel Stops

MAPCO

Marathon

Phillips 66

Pilot Flying J

QuikTrip

RaceTrac

Sam’s Club

Sheetz

Shell

Speedway

Sunoco

Texaco

Thorntons

TravelCenters of America

Valero

Wawa

Still, there could be some discrepancies based on location, especially in areas affected by Hurricane Ida. Customers are encouraged to verify with their local gas station.

Gas Prices Have Risen

Gas stations may be open for Labor Day, but prices are higher. According to AAA, gas prices are the highest they have been since 2014, with the current average gas price costing $3.188.

This is largely due to Hurricane Ida, reports the outlet, which predicted the increase of more than three cents from just a week ago. The site revealed that the natural disaster “took 13 percent of U.S. refining capability offline.”

According to AAA’s September 2, 2021 article, the following states have seen the greatest increase in gas prices:

Indiana: +15 cents

+15 cents Ohio: +14 cents

+14 cents Kentucky: +12 cents

+12 cents Michigan: +7 cents

+7 cents North Carolina: +7 cents

+7 cents Tennessee: +7 cents

+7 cents Florida: +6 cents

+6 cents New Mexico: +6 cents

+6 cents New York: +5 cents

+5 cents Oklahoma: +4 cents

The new costs are causing some frustration, reports FOX11 in Wisconsin. One resident, Becky Schouten, told the publication, “I just hope they stop and I hope they go back down, cause it is very ridiculous.”

Schouten drives a white van for a caregiver company, telling FOX11, “It is 50 dollars, maybe every 2 or 3 weeks. So, we’re putting a lot of gas in here every month. We put at least $200 of gas a month.”

AAA is reporting high prices through the weekend.

