‘Obsessed’ Security Guard Planned to Murder TV Anchorwoman, Police Say

Gavin Plumb, described by Essex, England, police as a “dangerous sexual predator,” was convicted on July 4 of plotting to kidnap, rape, and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby, police confirmed in a news release.

“A dangerous sexual predator who plotted to kidnap a female television presenter from her family home before raping and murdering her has been convicted thanks to the work of Essex Police’s detectives,” Essex police wrote.

Plumb worked as a security guard, according to BBC.

On July 4, “following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Plumb of Potters Field, Harlow was convicted of soliciting the murder of Holly Willoughby, encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of her rape,” police wrote.

Plumb, 37, “had been plotting an attack on Holly Willoughby since 2021, carefully planning how he would carry out his depraved plan and even purchasing a kidnap kit for the purpose,” Essex police wrote.

“Gavin Plumb is a dangerous, predatory individual who was intent on causing the most serious harm to his victim,” said Essex Police’s Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Insp Greg Wood, in the release. “He was not just simply obsessed with Holly Willoughby, he meticulously and carefully planned, over a number of years, to carry out a depraved and violent attack, in which he plotted to deprive her of her liberty and ultimately her life.”

“I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response,” Willoughby told BBC, which reported that Willoughby stepped down from the “This Morning” show after 14 years in 2023 when the accusations against Plumb emerged.

Police Say an American Undercover Police Officer Foiled the Plot Against Holly Willoughby

Essex police cited the work of an American undercover police officer “and the prompt actions of Essex Police detectives,” saying that Plumb “was arrested in October 2023 before he could carry out his crimes against his intended victims.”

During the trial, jurors “were told how Plumb had developed an obsession with Holly Willoughby over a number of years. He had scoured social media and material online, amassing thousands of images of the star and gaining detailed knowledge of her activity and movements,” the police news release says.

“Plumb’s plans were violent, graphic and sexually motivated. He began a series of discussions on online forums dating back to 2021 where he engaged in a number of discussions where he discussed his plan to kidnap the presenter from her family home. He had carried out extensive research in order to carry out his plan,” police wrote.

Police say that, in October 2023, Plumb was caught when he communicated with a man online who turned out to be the undercover officer, who then contacted the FBI and British police, leading to Plumb’s arrest.

“Upon arrest, officers searched Plumb’s home where they found two bottles of chloroform, the kidnap kit, which included items for use to restrain and harm the intended victim, they also recovered mobile phone devices containing incriminating messages and imagery relating to his plans,” the release says.

Gavin Plumb Discussed Plans to Restrain Holly Willoughby, Police Say

The police news release gives graphic details of the accusations.

“During online discussions, Plumb discussed how he would restrain his victim and even purchased equipment to assist him including metal cable ties, ropes and chloroform,” the release says.

“The court heard various voice notes and messages exchanged between Plumb and another man, ‘Marc.’ where they discussed graphic detail about sexual and violent offences they plotted to carry out against the victim,” the release says.

“Plumb explored ways he could get close to the victim, including where she carried out filming, and went so far as to explore the use of an isolated building to take her to,” it adds. “He also carried out extensive web searches on using chloroform, rape and was part of an online forum dedicated to abducting women.”

According to the release, Plumb “told his potential accomplices that he plotted to kidnap his victim at night, using chloroform to incapacitate her, before forcing her to film a video to say she had gone with Plumb of her own ‘free will,'” the release says.

“Jurors were also told that Plumb had a string of previous convictions relating to the false imprisonment and attempted kidnap of women, including two 16-year-old girls,” it notes

Wood said in the release that Plumb claimed in court that he was a “fantasist,” but police don’t believe that because of “the extent with which he plotted with others to carry out his wicked plan. Plumb also had a history of attacking other women, attempting to kidnap them using weapons and threats of violence.”

“He is a dangerous man and I have no doubt he was determined to carry out the acts he planned,” Wood added, noting that Willoughby had “bravely waived her anonymity.”

Plumb will be sentenced July 12, the release says.