‘Gay Mafia’ Revealed by Brandi Carlile at Joni Mitchell Concert

The ‘gay mafia’ has been revealed, or at least the ‘gay mafia’ according to Brandi Carlile.

While Joni Mitchell played to a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, Oct. 20, some of the biggest stars were hanging out backstage.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, fellow musician and friend of Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile posted a photo to her Instagram from the show. The star-studded photo contains the caption “@jonimitchell with the full backing of the gay mafia…” In the photo, Joni Mitchell sits in a chair while Sir Elton John, Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus of boygenius, and Brandi Carlile stand behind her.

One Instagram user @_alyssayung_ commented, “This is what happens when I put my Spotify on shuffle.” Instagram page @amplifyhervoice celebrated the range of ages in the photo emphatically stating “Generations of icons!!!” Of course, there were some Chappell Roan fans in the comments. User @mnmarcy wrote a play on her song “Pink Pony Club,” saying “It’s where I belong down at the Pink Joni Club!”

Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Chappell Roan and Friends Jam Backstage

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile posted a joint Instagram reel with the ‘gay mafia’ singing and playing music together backstage. In the video, the musical crew sings a rendition of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” The room is animated as Joni taps her walking cane in time, and Chappell, Brandi, Lucy, Elton, and others snap their fingers and clap along.

The video has amassed over 800,000 views and 70,000 likes, along with hundreds of comments. While Brandi Carlile described this as “Backstage antics at the Hollywood Bowl,” Instagram users took a more dramatic approach. User @heckthewakefulsleeperr called this “The super bowl for queer people” while @elenaclazaro simply said, “Gay people are winning rn.” User @_alyssayung_ described her experience watching the video saying, “This is like seeing the Avengers join together for the first time.”

Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell’s Friendship and Performances

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile’s friendship began in 2018. Brandi knew another friend of Joni’s, musician Kris Kristofferson. He invited Brandi to perform at Joni’s 75th birthday tribute concert in Los Angeles. After that, they were fast friends, with Joni inviting Brandi to her home in Bel-Air.

Brandi has been instrumental in getting Joni to perform at musical events in recent years, including the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. Brandi says Joni got the urge to perform again after she was honored by the Recording Academy as the MusiCares 2022 Person Of The Year. After that, Joni shared memories of Newport with Brandi and it just clicked. Since 2022, Joni and Brandi have performed on stage together including Brandi Carlile & Friends in 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl and the 2-night event Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam in 2024 at the same location.

Joni Mitchell’s Notable Homes

Joni Mitchell has lived in her Bel-Air home since 1974 and it was featured in a July 1976 issue of Architectural Digest. At one time, she owned a home in Laurel Canyon where, as legend has it, she wrote the lyrics to “Our House” with Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills & Nash.