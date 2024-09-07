George Lopez Mocks Jennifer Lopez for ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Showing Behind

Comedian George Lopez ripped Jennifer Lopez for posting a mirror selfie on her Instagram page that showed her behind in a one-piece white swimsuit, according to his comments on the “Politickin'” podcast.

“And Jennifer Lopez is posting a tweet, a tweet, a selfie with her a**, its almost like ‘Next, anybody want some?’” George Lopez said on the podcast.

The photo appeared on Jennifer Lopez’s page along with a collage of other pictures showing her this summer. The mirror selfie was a photo showing her behind in a white swimsuit that she wore in an earlier picture on Instagram. Other photos in the collage showed Lopez with her kids and pets. The first swimsuit photo showed the same scene, but from the front, and was posted to Lopez’s page on July 24.

According to The New York Post, George Lopez “slammed Jennifer Lopez for posting thirst traps on Instagram amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.” The pair are not related despite sharing a last name. The Daily Beast described George Lopez as having “savagely” shaded Jennifer Lopez on the podcast.

George Lopez made the comments in a September 5 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Politickin’” podcast, which is hosted by Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson.

George Lopez Described Ben Affleck as Looking ‘Miserable’

In the podcast, George Lopez commiserated with Affleck. “You look at Ben Affleck — you never seen one dude more miserable” at “being married,” he said.

George Lopez continued, “The minute their divorce isn’t even final, they’re already taking pictures of their a**. Like, next!” Affleck, however, does not even have an Instagram page and has mostly been photographed since the marital troubles became public going to his office or having lunch with his kids.

George Lopez also said on the podcast that he doesn’t believe Jennifer Lopez will be able to survive the “backlash” from posting the selfie in the wake of her failed marriage to Affleck, which is her fourth divorce.

The Blast labeled the selfie a “belfie,” for “butt” and “selfie.”

Jennifer Lopez Wants to ‘Make Over Her Image,’ Reports Say

Jennifer Lopez is open to making changes in the future in the wake of her August 20 divorce filing, according to Page Six.

“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her,” Page Six quoted a source as saying. “She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions,” relating to her personal life.

The source told Page Six that Lopez is “looking to make over her image.”

However, many fans panned the revealing dress she subsequently wore to her first public appearance, a movie premiere in Toronto on September 6.

In the documentary, Lopez made on her relationship history, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Affleck revealed that the couple had very different takes on public attention. He said that he liked it far less than she did, and she admitted that he was uncomfortable with all of the attention. He attributed it to Lopez feeling emotionally neglected as a child.