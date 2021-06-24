Where Is Ghislaine Maxwell Today?

Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail today in a federal lockup in New York. A judge denied bail and ordered she face trial November 2021. Maxwell was once a socialite who became connected with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died before he could face dozens of survivors who accused him of sex trafficking.

Investigative reporters are taking a deeper look at the mysterious figure who was often seen at the side of Epstein. Peacock is releasing its docuseries, “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” Thursday, June 24, 2021. The next day, ABC 20/20 will interview Maxwell’s brother, Ian Maxwell, in an episode, “Notorious: Ghislaine Maxwell,” which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

“EPSTEIN’S SHADOW: GHISLAINE MAXWELL will investigate the powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life takes a sordid downturn when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender,” Peacock wrote on its show description. “This investigative series will reveal a complicated story of power, sex, and money, which leads to Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest awaiting trial in November 2021.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Maxwell Is in the Same NYC Jail as R. Kelly & She Has Complained About Conditions, Saying Vermin Droppings Fell Into Her Isolation Cell & It Was ‘Permeated’ By Raw Sewage

NEW: Ghislaine Maxwell – Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend & alleged sex trafficker. Now, hear from Ghislaine's brother in his first TV interview as she awaits trial for her life. ‘Notorious: Ghislaine Maxwell’ the all-new #ABC2020 premieres Friday night at 9|8c on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/j6JomPBt1t — 20/20 (@ABC2020) June 19, 2021

Maxwell, who is 59 today, is being held at MDC Brooklyn, a federal Metropolitan Detention Center, according to her records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Here is her prison record:

Page Six reported R. Kelly was recently transferred to the same facility, where he faces allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Maxwell is being held in isolation, where her attorney claims she is being held in inhumane conditions, according to The New York Post. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan in June 2021 that Maxwell had to be moved to a different cell because of the stench of raw sewage in her Sunset Park cell, the Post reported. He further claimed that “vermin droppings fell from the air vents,” according to the Post.

A Judge Ordered Maxwell’s Trial Will Start in November 2021 & Has Denied Bail 3 Times, Saying She Is a Flight Risk

The Peacock docuseries "Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell" raises important questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate, but the answers remain a maddening mystery, @SilvermanJacob writes. https://t.co/Y6SkhB3CTx — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 23, 2021

Sternheim’s letter was the latest in a series of claims that Maxwell is being unfairly punished in place of Epstein, who died by suicide at a Lower Manhattan federal jail in August 2019. Maxwell’s attorneys told 20/20 they believe she is being targeted in Epstein’s stead.

The Associated Press reported her attorneys have made repeated attempts to have her released from jail pending trial. Nathan has denied bail three separate times, the AP reported. Twice, she rejected a $28.5 million proposed package, which would have required Maxwell to remain in a New York City home with 24-hour armed guards, according to the AP.

The judge has said she believes Maxwell is a flight risk, although Maxwell has offered to renounce her citizenship in England and France, the AP wrote. Maxwell faces charges alleging she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse from 1994 to 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to her charges, which include charges of sex trafficking a minor, sex trafficking conspiracy, transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, according to NPR.

