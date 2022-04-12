Gilbert Gottfried Cause of Death: How Did the Comedian Die?

The comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67, his family is confirming. What was his cause of death?

Gottfried, who died at 2:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday April 12, 2022, passed away from “Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II,” NBC News reported.

The Washington Post described Gottfried’s cause of death more simply, saying he died “due to complications from muscular dystrophy.”

He is survived by his wife Dara Kravitz, and two children, Lily and Max, according to Daily Variety.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gottfried’s Family Confirmed He Had Died After a ‘Long Illness’

His family confirmed his death on Twitter, writing,

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfrind after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

What is vetricular tachycardia? Ventricular tachycardia “is a type of abnormal heart rhythm, or arrhythmia. It occurs when the lower chamber of the heart beats too fast to pump well and the body doesn’t receive enough oxygenated blood,” according to John Hopkins Medicine.

The site continued, “Ventricular tachycardia most often occurs when the heart muscle has been damaged and scar tissue creates abnormal electrical pathways in the ventricles.”

What is Myotonic Dystrophy type II? According to the government’s Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, it’s “one of the two types of myotonic dystrophy, is an inherited muscular dystrophy that affects the muscles and other body systems (e.g., heart, eyes, and pancreas). It is characterized by prolonged muscle tensing (myotonia) as well as muscle weakness, pain, and stiffness.”

Tributes Flowed for Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Hollywood and fans paid tribute to Gottfried. “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” Jason Alexander wrote in a tweet. “I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.”

“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried,” Marlee Matlin wrote in a tweet. “Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children.”

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Conan O’Brien wrote on Twitter, “I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much.’ He then continued to say ‘thank you’ repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man.”

According to his IMDb profile, Gottfried began performing stand-up comedy in New York City at age 15 and became known as the “comedian’s comedian.” He was a cast member at Saturday Night Live. He appeared movies including Problem Child (1990), Problem Child 2 (1991), Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990).

