Gilbert Gottfried Dead, Survived by His Wife, Dara Kravitz & 2 Kids

Gilbert Gottfried has died. The legendary comedian’s death was confirmed on his Twitter account on April 12, 2022.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the tweet read. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the message continued, signed from the Gottfried family.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Gottfried (nee Kravitz), whom he married in 2007, and his two kids, Lily Aster Gottfried, Max Aaron Gottfried.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dara Has Lived a Private Life & Isn’t Super Active on Social Media

Dara has worked as a music industry executive in the past. On her IMDb page, she has a handful of credits to her name, including an executive producer slot for her work on “Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes” in 2005.

Dara and Gilbert met in the 1990s following the Grammy Awards, according to The New York Times. The two hit it off right away, but didn’t ended up getting married until February 2007. The two kept their relationship very quiet, and avoided publicity.

Over the years, Gilbert and Dara lived their lives as out of the public eye as they can, and have rarely shared personal information about what goes on when Gottfried is off the stage. In fact, many of his fans were surprised to hear that he was suffering from an illness at the time of his death.

“The public wants to know your bank account number, your Social Security and PIN code too,” Gottfried once said. “I can’t peek my head into a women’s changing room and go, ‘Well, I want to know, and I’m curious about this,'” he added, explaining his decision to keep his personal life out of the tabloids.

The Gottfried’s Are Parents to 2 Children

After tying the knot, Gilbert and Dara welcomed a daughter named Lily, who is now 14-years-old. Two years later, the couple welcomed Max, who is now 12.

Over the years, especially as the children have gotten older, Gilbert and Dara have shared a few pictures of them on social media. Whether it be some fun on the beach, or a dance party at Winn Dixie with dad, the couple has shared some special moments with fans all over the globe.

Lily Gottfried appears to have an Instagram account, though she hasn’t posted on it since 2021.

Gilbert loved spending time with his kids, and has shared photos of them on Instagram — though he posted photos of his family far less frequently that Dara.

Interestingly, in 2013, the Gottfrieds appeared on “Celebrity Wife Swap,” giving the public a glimpse into their personal lives.

“I knew I’d never find anyone else like him,” Dara said at the time, according to The Times.

“Most people are hoping that they never find anyone like me,” Gilbert responded.

On the show, Dara swapped places with Alan Thicke’s wife, Tanya.

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer Seen Partying With Donald & Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago (Video)