Giraffe Lifts Texas Toddler Out of Car at Drive-Thru Safari in Viral Video

A giraffe lifted a Texas toddler out of a car at a drive-through safari, a viral video shows.

The video shows the large giraffe reaching down into the vehicle and briefly lifting up the child, identified by ABC News as Paisley Toten, 2,

According to Today, the incident occurred at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, and the child was not injured.

“You want to feed the giraffe,” the mother said in video before the giraffe lifted the child up.

The Giraffe Was ‘Looking for a Snack,’ Reports Say

The animal was “looking for a snack,” according to Today. The wildlife center told Today that an “incident like this” had never happened before at the site and stressed the center was “taking immediate action to make sure it won’t happen again.”

The girl and her family went to the gift shop where the girl got a toy giraffe after the encounter, Today reported, adding that the giraffe lifted the girl several feet into the air.

The wildlife center’s website warns, “Toss the pellets on the ground and away from your vehicle. Only giraffes can be fed by hand. This is for your safety, as animals besides giraffe can bite.”

The Girl’s Mother Spoke Out About Critics on Facebook

Sierra Robert, the girl’s mom, has shared her thoughts on the incident on her Facebook page. “Let me make something very clear. Anything can happen anytime and anywhere,” she wrote. “Had we gone to the park that day instead (aka outside) she could have been bitten by a snake. Snakes are everywhere this time of year and yet noone would have called me a bad mom for taking my child to the park to play where there would potentially be snakes.”

The mother’s post says: