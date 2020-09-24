Giraffe on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer season four premiered Wednesday, September 23 on FOX. The first episode featured five performances from six mystery celebrities — because this year, one performer is actually a duo.

The second performer to take the stage from Group 1 was the Giraffe. Here’s what we learned about him during the premiere and the best guesses for the Giraffe’s identity so far:

The ‘Masked Singer’ Giraffe Clues

The video preview teaser didn’t have any lines from the Giraffe, but it did show him being welcomed by a lot of “men in black.” In the super sneak peek, FOX said that the Giraffe shares “something in common with a powerful giant” and at the virtual premiere, a placard said, “If you’re looking for a clue to my identity… I walk amongst GIANTS.”

Then in the premiere video package, the Giraffe welcomed everyone to his “glorious carnival.” It showed him on a roller coaster, saying his career was full of ups and downs. He then said, “Music is in my blood, but when I stuck my neck out and took a gigantic risk, I became the butt of everyone’s jokes. I was in knots and felt so lonely, like the party was over. But that crash and burn drove me to swing even higher. With that hard work, I drummed up towering success. Now I’m in the driver’s seat and I’m off to the races tonight.”

After his performance of “Let’s Get It Started” by Black Eyed Peas, he told Nick Cannon, “This has really been fun, it allows me to have a bit of anonymity, which is nice. Plus, it was a big deal for me to not have to focus on my vocals. Plus, it’s super sexy.”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Giraffe?

The Giraffe on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

The judges wondered if the Giraffe was Travis Barker or Vanilla Ice. Ken Jeon put forth one of his goofy guesses with Garth Brooks, but that’s a big no.

Based on the Giraffe’s outfit, fans were guessing someone “Hamilton” related, like Lin-Manuel Miranda or Jonathan Groff, but that was based on the costume only. That was before they heard him perform.

The clues might imply an athlete and the performer didn’t sound like a professional singer, so maybe Peyton Manning? His brother was a New York Giant, and Peyton has dabbled in music before, popping up at the CMA Awards here and there over the years. But the Giraffe said it was nice not to have to focus on his vocals… that implies he is a singer. This one is really tricky.

Maybe it’s one of the vocalists from They Might Be Giants? John Flansburgh or John Linnell? Twitter guessed Jon Jon Briones, Redfoo, and Tiger Woods. What do you think, fans?

The Masked Singer season four airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX

