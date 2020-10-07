Giraffe on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/7/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 4 remaining contestants from “Group A” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 7. One of those contestants is the Giraffe.

Here’s what we know about the Giraffe after their first performance on The Masked Singer, and which celebrities might be hiding behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ the Giraffe Clues So Far

Ahead of the Season 4 Masked Singer premiere, the Giraffe offered this first clue to fans: “If you’re looking for a hint to my identity, you should know I share something in common with a powerful giant.”

During the Giraffe’s premiere night animated clue package, he teased an “up and down” career, adding, “Music is in my blood, but when I stuck my neck out and took a gigantic risk, I became the butt of everyone’s jokes. I was in knots and felt so lonely, like the party was over. But that crash and burn drove me to swing even higher. With that hard work, I drummed up towering success. Now I’m in the driver’s seat and I’m off to the races tonight.”

FOX teases that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accomplishments belong to the celebrity behind the Giraffe mask?

Giraffe on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

After the Giraffe’s premiere night performance, the judges wondered if the man behind the mask might be Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice, or even Garth Brooks.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

