Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Baby Bump for 1st Time in ‘Beautiful’ Photos

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen showed off her baby bump for the first time in photos that show her wearing a black dress, according to Page Six.

Bundchen, who was photographed for the first time “showcasing her baby bump out in public” on October 30, is pregnant with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s baby, Page Six reported. The photos widely circulated on X.

The photos were taken as Bundchen, 44, ran “errands in Miami, where she resides full-time,” Page Six reported.

She paired the black dress with a “tan-colored Naghedi tote bag” and flip-flops, Page Six reported. The photos show that she had her hair pulled back and appeared to be rushing down the sidewalk. It’s not clear where Bundchen, already a mother of two kids with her ex-husband Tom Brady, was going.

Fans Gushed About Gisele Bundchen’s Beauty on Social Media

The Bundchen baby bump pics earned rave reviews from many fans when they circulated on social media. “Very beautiful girl❤” a fan wrote on X.

“You have such a graceful and elegant appearance,” wrote another fan of the Bundchen photos.

Other fans described Bundchen as “beautiful” and “gorgeous” under one photo shared on X.

For her part, Bundchen has not posted any pregnancy pictures on her Instagram page, where one of the top photos is still a picture of her showing off her flat stomach, posted on October 4.

Bundchen has posted about Valente on her Instagram page, sharing a video of her doing Jiu-Jitsu with him. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” she wrote along with that video.

Gisele Bundchen & Joaquim Valente Are ‘Happy for This New Chapter in Their Life,’ Reports Say

On October 28, a source broke the story to People Magazine that Bundchen is expecting her first child with Valente.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told People in a statement.

According to People, Valente is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and Bundchen has been dating him since June 2023 following her break-up from NFL star Brady, with whom she shared son Benjamin and daughter Vivienne.

Bundchen has “blossomed” since breaking up with Brady, according to People, which quoted the source as saying, “She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there.”

Meanwhile, Brady was said to be “stunned” by his ex-wife’s pregnancy news, although he adjusted quickly and is now happy for her, according to Page Six.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source told Page Six.

But the source added in the Page Six interview: “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”