Gisele Bündchen Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby: Report

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child, according to People magazine. The supermodel is said to be expecting a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, whom she started dating in 2023.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People magazine on October 28.

Bündchen, 44, shares two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. She’s also a bonus mom to Brady’s son, Jack, from Brady’s previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

At the time of this writing, Bündchen hadn’t personally confirmed her pregnancy. She hasn’t posted to her Instagram feed since October 15, 2024. The video that she posted was focused on the upper half of her body.

Joaquim Valenti Was Gisele Bündchen’s Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Bündchen met Valenti when her son started taking Jiu-Jitsu lessons from him. Eventually, she found herself interested in the craft and began taking lessons, too.

She’s played coy about their relationship, though she has spoken highly of him.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she told Vanity Fair in an article published in April 2023. At the time, she had gotten to know Valenti and his brothers.

“I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy,” she told the outlet.

In February 2024, TMZ posted photos of Valenti leaving Bündchen’s Miami-area home. People magazine was able to confirm that the two started dating a few months after Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce.

“They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source told the outlet in February 2024.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Share Time With Their Kids

Brady and Bündchen split in 2022. In the time since, they’ve been navigating the best way to raise their children so that they both get to spend time with them.

“I think there are easier days than others but I think it’s amazing that the kids…they’re super smart children. They know what they can get away with,” Bündchen told Robin Roberts in March 2024, according to People magazine.

“So I think it’s natural that [our houses] have different rules and then kids just adapt. And they’re going to try to do what they want, and I can only control what I do. And I think for me, now is really about the balance,” she continued.

“Tom has to have time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more enrichment for their lives. Two different worlds and they get to learn from two different worlds and that’s wonderful for them I think. They’re so big,” she added.