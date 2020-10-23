GoOats on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Naheem Jeannot, founder and Chief Oatmeal Officer of GoOats took his business to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get an investment in the company.

Jeannot pitched his product to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest shark Kendra Scott, founder and CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry. Keep an eye out for Cuban on this product, as he’s often the shark that invests in healthy snacks and foods.

According to the episode synopsis, Jeannot believes “he’s found the recipe for success when he brings out his effortless approach to a classic breakfast meal.”

Read on to learn what you should know about GoOats on Shark Tank.

1. Jeannot Was Inspired by His Mother and Grandmother

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnMxSjhQLk/

According to the GoOats website, Jeannot was inspired to create his oatmeal bites by his mother and grandmother.

“Whether we were rushing to church, school, or a game, they always made sure my siblings and I ate well, even when we didn’t want to,” the website reads. “I remember coming down to a bowl of oatmeal in the mornings, made from scratch with real ingredients.”

Jeannot added that GoOats is his version of that but this time with no bowl necessary.

2. The Company First Launched in 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFkPFW2o7b9/

According to the PR Newswire press release, GoOats has been around since 2017.

“I’m excited to be on the show,” Jeannot shared. “After our very successful soft-launch in 2017, I knew we had finally perfected GoOats because people loved it. But getting investors to see that potential, especially when you’re surrounded by so many other great ideas out there – well, that’s the hard part.”

He added that he believes their company has gone the “extra mile” to make sure the food is both nutritious and delicious.

3. The Oatmeal is Made With Natural Flavors and Farm Fresh Dairy

According to the company website, GoOats are made with steel-cut oats, farm fresh dairy and natural flavors.

“Good ingredients are the key to a great day, so we use only the best,” the website reads. “Steel-cut oats are both healthy and extremely satisfying and when combined with our natural flavors, like fresh blueberries or real Vermont maple syrup, the results are delicious and nutritious.”

The oatmeal is marketed as a snack or portable breakfast food aimed at both parents and children.

4. GoOats Oatmeal in a Ball Comes in Four Flavors

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEXMu01ImFL/

At the time of writing, GoOats Oatmeal is available in four different flavors, each of which comes in a portable pouch of nine balls.

The flavor combinations available are Apple Cinnamon, Maple Brown Sugar, Blueberry, and Cran-Walnut. Currently, the product is available in a four-pack variety pack. The variety pack contains all four flavors and is sold for $34.99 on the GoOats website. The individual packs are available for purchase at Whole Foods.

The FAQ of the website indicates that more flavors will be available once they have been perfected. A family pack is set to be available in 2021.

5. Each Serving Is Fewer than 200 Calories

Each serving of GoOats contains fewer than 200 calories for three oatmeal balls. The Maple Brown Sugar and Blueberry come in at the lowest calorie count at 170 calories in one serving, the Apple Cinnamon has 180 calories in a serving, and the Cran-Walnut flavor comes in at 190 calories for three balls.

GoOats should be frozen up until the time of heating and eating. The package last about 18 months in the freezer.

Tune in to Shark Tank on ABC at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23 to see if GoOats gets a deal from one of the sharks.

