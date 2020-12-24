Golden Corral’s Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Merry Christmas! It’s the perfect time of year to gather with family, and if you’d like to share Golden Corral with them, most restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and some are open on Christmas Day.

Like many restaurants across the country, Golden Corral restaurants have been impacted by the coronavirus. Some Golden Corral restaurants remain closed because of local mitigation efforts. So be sure to check your local store to confirm the hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Golden Corral Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve & Some Are Open on Christmas Day 2020

Restaurant operating hours, dining room seating, menu offerings and service style may temporarily vary. Please contact your local restaurant for the most current information. pic.twitter.com/f3RW6ptbHU — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) March 16, 2020

Most Golden Corral restaurants are open on Christmas Eve. Some are even open on Christmas Day, according to a statement provided to Heavy. Golden Corral restaurants are individually owned and operated, so franchise owners have some discretion about when they would like to open.

Through the end of the year, Golden Corral will be selling holiday-style meals. Be sure to call your local restaurant to verify their hours before venturing out.

“All of our restaurants that have reopened across the country will be open on the 24th,” a spokesperson told Heavy. “Some restaurants will be open on Christmas, but that is at the discretion of the local franchisee so it will vary. It is best for guests to check with their local Golden Corral restaurant. Restaurants will be serving a home-style holiday meal with all of the fixings through the end of the year!”

The restaurants have also put additional safety measures in place due to the coronavirus, according to a press release.

“The health, safety and well-being of our co-workers, guests and communities are always our top priority and we are deeply committed to delivering on that promise,” said Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary in a statement. “Our brand specializes in serving our local communities across the country. We implemented additional preventive measures to address coronavirus concerns and to maintain a clean and safe environment for our co-workers and our guests.”

Golden Corral Is Also Serving Ready-to-Heat Holiday Meals to Serve at Home

Think you can't order to go from a buffet? Think again. #GCToGo pic.twitter.com/MRpev0F7RT — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) March 18, 2020

Golden Corral is also providing options to make the holidays easier. They are selling meals to heat at home, which serve six to eight people. They are customizable, and guests can choose between turkey, ham or chicken. Sides include mashed potatoes and other side options. Desserts are also included.

“We are also offering ready-to-heat Holiday Meals To Go serving 6-8 people,” a statement provided to Heavy said. “Guests can choose Roasted Turkey, Holiday Spiced Ham or Fried Chicken (12 or 24 Pieces). Each meal includes mashed potatoes + gravy, choice of home-style sides, whole pumpkin or pecan pie, and our famous yeast rolls with honey butter. Additional holiday favorites are available a la carte. Prices and item availability may vary by location. The online pre-order deadline has passed for pick-ups on Christmas Eve, but we encourage customers to call their local Golden Corral to check last minute availability.”

Guests who are interested in the meal can call their nearest location, which can be found here.

