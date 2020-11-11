Golden Corral’s Veterans Day 2020 Dinner & Free Meals

It’s Veterans Day, and many restaurants are extending offers of free meals to veterans today to say thank you for your service. Golden Corral is one of them, and their offer is more flexible than most.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States to celebrate active duty and former members of the armed services. It is celebrated on November 11, 2020, and this year it falls on a Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Golden Corral Offers a Ticket for a Free Meal to Veterans

Golden Corral does its free Veterans Day Meal a bit differently. Unlike many restaurants, veterans are not required to use their free offer on Veterans Day itself. Veterans are able to pick up a voucher for a free meal and use it any time before May 31, 2021, according to The Spruce. The voucher can be picked up any time in November.

Most Golden Corral restaurants don’t require identification for the voucher, but you might want to check with your local restaurant just in case you need to come prepared. In that situation, guests can typically show up in uniform or present ID including a U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Service Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), Veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, DD214, citation or commendation.

The eligibility for the free Veterans Day dinner includes retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard, and Reserves. Family members are welcome to attend the meal, but they are asked to pay full price. The “thank you” meal is available for lunch or dinner. Golden Corral opted to extend its Military Appreciation Night offer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their website.

Golden Corral Has Donated Millions of Dollars to Disabled American Veterans & Offers a Free Camp for Military Kids

Golden Corral’s appreciation of veterans doesn’t stop with a free meal. They have raised more than $17 million for Disabled American Veterans over the past 19 years, according to its website.

“Golden Corral© is proud of the U.S. military members who defend our country and our rights. We honor them every year with a special thank you dinner on our Military Appreciation Night,” the website says. “As of 2019, we have served nearly 6 million free meals to our active duty and retired military heroes. But our commitment does not stop there. Over the past 19 years, Golden Corral© restaurants and their guests together have raised over $17 million dollars for Disabled American Veterans.”

Golden Corral also hosts a camp for children ages 8 to 15 called Camp Corral. The weeklong camp serves the children of disabled, ill, wounded and fallen veterans.

“Having a wounded, injured, ill, or fallen parent comes with unique challenges, like being a caregiver or traveling long distances for VA appointments,” the Camp Corral website says. “Over 45% of our families report a lack of access to services in their communities that address these struggles for their child. Camp Corral seeks to fill that gap.”

