Does Golden Corral Offer Free Meals on Veterans Day 2021?

Happy Veterans Day! Golden Corral is serving free meals to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service, and benefiting disabled veterans in the process.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military members, and Golden Corral has been doing so for more than 20 years, according to their website.

Veterans and active duty service members can accept their free meal from 5 p.m. to close at Golden Corral locations for Military Appreciation Night.

“We appreciate the men and women who are serving and who have served, and we are honored to offer this special event to thank them in person,” the website says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Golden Corral Has Given Away 6 Million Free Meals to Veterans on Military Appreciation Night

Variety, abundance, options, assortment. Whatever word you use, we have a lot of it at Golden Corral 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SRvc1P3Dch — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) November 4, 2021

Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has granted free meals to about 6 million veterans and active duty service members since they started hosting the Veterans Day event 20 years ago, the Golden Corral website says. This year in 2021, veterans and military members are invited to Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close.

“Golden Corral© is proud of the U.S. military members who defend our country and our rights. We honor them every year with a special thank you dinner on our Military Appreciation Night. As of 2020, we have served 6 million free meals to our active duty and retired military heroes,” the website says.

The website says the offer is not available for family members, although loved ones are invited to join in the meal.

“We know that spouses, children, mothers, and fathers deserve a heart-felt thank you, too, for their own personal sacrifices here at home. Family and friends are welcome to come join the celebration for our military heroes; however, the free ‘thank you’ dinner is for the person who served. Other guests will pay the regular dinner menu pricing,” Golden Corral wrote on their website.

Golden Corral also noted the offer is not available for take-out meals.

“There are no take-out meals associated with this dinner as most veterans feel that this is a great opportunity to renew old friendships, make new friends, and simply enjoy the evening as Golden Corral’s special guest,” the website says.

Golden Corral Restaurants & Guests Have Raised More Than $17 Million for Disabled American Veterans

DAV is spotlighting Medal of Honor recipient and lifetime DAV member Hershel "Woody" Williams for #MembershipMonday today. In this video, Hershel talks about his experience on Iwo Jima and has a message to all veterans. #dav #veterans #MedalOfHonor pic.twitter.com/d4LWRMtBjX — davhq (@DAVHQ) November 8, 2021

Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day also involves raising money for Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, a nonprofit organization that assists disabled veterans with claiming benefits and aiding them in reaching their medical appointments, connecting them with employment opportunities and providing other resources, the DAV website says.

“Over the past 20 years, Golden Corral© restaurants and their guests together have raised over $17 million dollars for Disabled American Veterans,” the Golden Corral website says.

“We’re proud to have honored our active and former military members for 20 years through Military Appreciation Night, and are excited to be able to return to a Dine in celebration this year!” Golden Corral writes on its website. “Military Appreciation Night will be held on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 from 5pm – close. We will once again be honoring our military heroes with a free ‘thank you’ meal.”

