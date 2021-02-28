Who Are The Golden Globe Ambassadors 2021?

Starting back in 2017, the Golden Globe Awards did away with “Miss Golden Globe” (or sometimes “Mr. Golden Globe”) and changed the title to “Golden Globe Ambassador” in order to “better reflect the role, express inclusivity, and highlight philanthropy.” For 2021, the Golden Globe Ambassadors are the children of three-time Golden Globe-nominated director Spike Lee, Satchel and Jackson. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Satchel and Jackson Are Spike Lee’s Children With Wife Tonya

Lee married Tonya Lewis Lee in 1993. Lewis Lee is a TV and film producer, a children’s book author, and works to promote infant mortality awareness with the “A Healthy Baby Begins With You” movement. The Lees welcomed daughter Satchel in 1994 and son Jackson in 1997.

Satchel is the creative director at DRØME magazine, which is a queer and intersectional arts and culture publication. On the magazine’s “About” page, Satchel and editor-in-chief Caroline D’Arcy Gorman wrote, “Find your people. Take comfort in knowing that you’re not alone and that your community is here.”

Jackson recently followed in his father’s footsteps by designing a new show for Nike, the Jordan Mars 270. The shoe’s design draws inspiration from one of Lee’s most famous characters, Mars Blackmon from She’s Gotta Have It.

The Ambassadors Represent the Next Generation of Hollywood

According to the press release from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globe Ambassadors represent “Hollywood’s next generation.” Their job includes “assist[ing] with duties during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony and work[ing] to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing.”

For 2021, the Lee siblings are the first time in Golden Globe history that two siblings of color have been in the position of either ambassador or Miss/Mr. Golden Globe.

“We’re proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors,” said Ali Sar, President of the HFPA, in a statement. “Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts. We are honored to see how they’ll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship.”

For their philanthropic organizations, Satchel Lee chose Callen-Lorde, an LGBTQIA+ support organization in New York, and Jackson Lee chose Big Brothers Big Sisters. Both organizations received $25,000 on behalf of the HFPA.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee in a statement. “This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”

“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” said Jackson Lee. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

