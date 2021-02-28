How to Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet for 2021

Before tonight’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, E! and NBC will be covering the latest fashion and celebrities on the Red Carpet.

Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes hosted by actress Sarah Hyland and E!’s Nina Parker, Brad Goreski and Erin Lim will air at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

Then, the network will see Red Carpet staple Giuliana Rancic joined by Karamo Brown to cover Live from E!: Golden Globes at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. The show is described as having “the most spontaneous and genuine interviews live from Beverly Hilton with Hollywood’s biggest stars and nominees,” according to the Red Carpet press release. Additional correspondents are Zanna Roberts Rassi and Lim.

Digital coverage will be hosted by Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on Twitter, the E! News App and eonline.com.

Starting just an hour before the award show, NBC will be airing its Golden Globes Pre-Show at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, hosted by Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Then the Hollywood Foreign Press’ presentation of the Golden Globe Awards will reunite fan-favorite hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT on NBC. The famous friends will be hosting the show bicoastally, with Fey filming out of the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York City and Poehler filming out of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

E! Network Red Carpet Specials

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming devices via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV: E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include E!. The "Plus" and "Max" bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming devices via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV: E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu's extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming devices via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC Red Carpet Pre-Show

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming devices via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV: You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV: You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. NBC is included in every channel bundle, but the "Choice" and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Sling TV: You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle. It's the cheapest streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV: You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

