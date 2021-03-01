Who Are the 2021 Golden Globes Presenters?

The 2021 award show season has arrived. The Golden Globes takes place Sunday, February 28th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will once again host the show.

Although the award show will not be totally the same this year, it will still have a star studded showdown. Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Salma Hayek, Michael Douglas, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Sterling K. Brown, and Renee Zellweger have been announced as presenters at the show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently added more presenters, the New York Post reported in February. “Ben Stiller, Amanda Seyfried, Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Gal Gadot, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Justin Theroux will be on hand to (virtually) present statuettes to the winners,” per the New York Post.

The Golden Globe presenters will appear either at the show in Los Angeles or virtually in New York live for the bicoastal ceremony.

The 2021 Golden Globes Will Be a Show of Firsts

For the first time in Golden Globes history, Fey and Poehler will host the show across coasts. Fey is stationed at the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler remains at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Fey and Poehler are no strangers to hosting the show. 2021 marks their fourth time hosting the Golden Globes, as they previously hosted in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

“We just have a few final questions which is, When? How? Why? Where? … that’s all we need to find out but we’re gonna figure it out,” Poehler joked about she and Fey hosting the show bicoastal while on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January.

Being bicoastal isn’t the only way the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is switching things up this year. Like many other award shows, the Golden Globes normally packs its tables with directors, producers, and actors and actresses. But this year, the live audience will include a limited number of frontline and essential workers. All audience members had to undergo various health screening and COVID-19 tests.

The Golden Globes will also highlight its philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, so some food bank workers will also be selected to attend. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in February that Feeding America would be its partner, and they have since donated $2 million to the organization.

The presenters will showcase the various nominees over video chat, with the winner giving a short virtual speech at the end. The Golden Globes awards those in both film and television, with the HFPA deciding the winners.

