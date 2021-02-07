Grace Hunt Has Been Interviewing Famous Chiefs Fans Ahead of Super Bowl LV

With the Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back Super Bowls, fans may have taken notice of a very pretty blonde woman sitting in the owner’s box. Gracelyn “Gracie” Hunt is the daughter of the Chiefs’ chairman and CEO of Clark Hunt, who, along with his three siblings Sharron, Lamar Jr., and Daniel, are co-owners of the Chiefs.

They are the four children of Lamar Hunt, the man who founded the AFL, a league that would eventually combine with the National Football League to create the NFL that we have today. Hunt was also a founder of Major League Soccer, helped set up Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun theme parks in Kansas City, and founded both the Chiefs and the Kansas City professional soccer team, the Wizards.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl in as many years, Hunt has been interviewing famous Chiefs fans on her Instagram. Here is what those fun interviews have revealed.

David Koechner’s Earliest Chiefs Memory Is Not a Happy One

David Koechner of The Office and Anchorman is a huge Chiefs fan, having been born and raised in Tipton, Missouri, which is just outside Jefferson City, Missouri, the state capital.

In his interview with Hunt, she called this a “historic” year for the Chiefs and he echoed her sentiments, saying, “I’m as excited this year as I was last year.”

He also revealed his earliest Chiefs memory, which is actually kind of sad.

“Christmas 1970 — is it 71? 70. It was the Miami game, the longest game in history to that point. We’re all in my grandmother’s living romo, there in Tipton, Missouri, where I grew up, we’re watching the longest game in history, which, sadly, the Chiefs lost. Jan Stenerud, one of the greatest kickers of all time, wide right.”

Koechner is correct, it was and still is the longest game in NFL history, lasting 82 minutes and 40 seconds of playing time. It was the 1971 AFC divisional game, which the Dolphins won 27-24. In the second overtime, Chiefs kicker Stenerud missed a 31-yard field goal with 35 seconds left and that was it. Stenerud also missed another field in the game and had a third one blocked.

In a 2012 interview with the New York Times, Stenerud said, “My history and legacy were defined by that one kick … Do you want to talk about my mother’s funeral, too?”

Hunt Also Spoke With Eric Stonestreet

Modern Family Emmy-nominated actor Eric Stonestreet, who grew up in Kansas City, spoke with Hunt about how mind-blowing this team has been, both last year and this year.

“I never thought I would be in a place where I had practice on what it’s like to be going to a Super Bowl, but thanks to Coach Reid, the team, you’re dad, Brett Veach, everybody, we are experienced Super Bowl goers now,” said Stonestreet with a laugh.

He also said that while he feels lucky just to be along for the ride as a fan, he does get nervous for the guys who are actually playing.

“I do have gameday jitters … trying to impart all my goodwill and all my imaginary athletic ability into those guys so that they will hopefully have the best day they possibly can because as a fan of the team, I want them to realize their greatest potential,” said Stonestreet. “So I do take it very seriously. I often say to people when we’ve lost … there’s a part of me that wishes I didn’t care so much, but I do. I wish I could just be like, ‘Hey, whatever happens, happens.’ But it’s not in my genetic makeup to be that way with anything. I’m a passionate fan and I care a great deal about whoever straps on the Chiefs jersey.”

Super Bowl 55 airs Sunday, February 7 from 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT until approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS.

